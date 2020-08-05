The AFL-CIO’s Untenable Stance on Cops

As the fight pits labor’s radical new generation against its beleaguered old guard, events are forcing Trumka to make a choice he’s long avoided: between the activist and traditionalist wings of the labor movement. On the one hand, Trumka wants to preserve his union’s current, precarious coalition and all of the collective political power it wields. On the other, he can help shore up the AFL-CIO’s longer-term prospects for growth by empowering the activist wing, which wants to advance more robust commitment to social justice—and to adopt a more confrontational posture toward President Trump and all those who support him.

As a former president of the United Mine Workers of America and a retired coal miner himself, Trumka knows what it feels like to be targeted by law enforcement. He made his bones as a labor leader in the hills of Appalachia, during a contentious 1989 strike that pitted 1,900 members of the UMW in Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia against Pittston Coal. When the strike turned violent, he was accused of staging “orchestrated terrorism” in the coalfields. But Trumka’s 11 years at the top of the AFL-CIO have been an exercise in compromise and restraint, defined mostly by the mandate to keep his unruly coalition unified in the face of ongoing federal attacks on labor. As a progressive-but-not-too-progressive political player, he has toed the Democratic Party line, embracing an earnest liberalism while shying away from anything that could upset the federation’s more conservative members.

But his efforts to occupy a middle ground have come up short on questions of racial justice. Following the killing of Michael Brown by Darren Wilson, a white former police officer, Trumka commissioned a report on racism and spoke out forcefully about police brutality. That September, he said, “Our brother killed our sister’s son.” (Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden, was a member of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 88; Wilson had the backing of the Fraternal Order of Police.) Trumka added, “Racism is part of our inheritance as Americans.” IUPA’s president, Sam Cabral, sent Trumka a nasty letter to complain. And this past June, as calls to disaffiliate from IUPA intensified, Cabral sent another letter accusing Trumka of “dishonoring” law enforcement and “profiling” cops. Trumka’s statements about institutional racism, Cabral wrote, were “inflammatory and patently false.” Following that dustup, Trumka continued to defend the police as “community friendly,” perhaps in an effort to keep IUPA off his back.