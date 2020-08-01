The Dismal Politics of the Sports World’s “Wokest” League

Over the following week, a group of dissenting players, led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley, held Zoom calls to share grievances and formulate a plan of action. The largest meeting occurred on June 12, attended by more than 80 players—close to 20 percent of the league. The invitation to that Zoom call, obtained by The Athletic, was written in the language of labor activism. “We are fighting together to change the system and stand by one another in solidarity,” it read. “Because of our competitive nature, there has been an unnecessary division amongst us. In joining together, we have the ability to empower one another.”

Some of the players’ concerns fell under the rubric of basic workplace safety interests. How would the league ensure that players weren’t infected with Covid-19? Was playing in Florida, where cases were already on the rise at the time, the best idea? Did the extraordinary conditions require some level of hazard pay? Would players be able to opt out, and, if so, what would be the salary implications of this decision? That the NBPA had so readily agreed to the league’s plan made it seem as if it had barely considered these questions. That a union could gloss over such fundamental labor questions was, to say the least, perplexing.

The other set of concerns related to the world outside the Bubble. The protests in the streets were very much on these players’ minds. Were they expected to put pressing social justice issues aside to do their jobs? Wouldn’t they be distracting from the cause by playing? The protests also galvanized some in this majority-Black sport to interrogate their industry more closely. According to reports, the Bubble-skeptical contingent discussed demands such as an increase in Black front office and coaching hires, more partnerships with Black-owned businesses and vendors, and direct donations to organizations serving Black communities. “Talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn’t enough,” Bradley told ESPN. “We don’t need to say more.... Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put into the works.”