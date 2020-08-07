How to Write About Climate Change

Slaght regularly peppers his book with such anecdotes, little doses of bro-humor in the Primorye style mixed with bird facts. When he and his crew bunk up with the odd forest-dwelling local, furthermore, Slaght gets invariably pulled into a masculinity contest with their host. “There are two reliable ways to get a Russian man to respect you,” he writes. The first is “to consume voluminous amounts of vodka” while “the other is to go toe-to-toe in a banya,” the Russian equivalent of a sauna. “I had long ago stopped trying to keep pace with Russian men and their drinking,” Slaght writes, “but in those days, I could steam with the best.”

Owls of the Eastern Ice is an undeniably compelling story, especially for a book about owls, but there’s something almost retrograde about this story of a hero chasing animals through the wilderness and glaring at Russian strangers across the banya steam clouds. One of the key ideas of the school of “ecocriticism”—an umbrella term for the study of the relation between literature and the environment—is that “man” and “nature” form a false dichotomy. If we want to exist responsibly within the earth’s delicate ecology, Timothy Morton argues in Ecology Without Nature, we have to resist the binary that categorizes the human being as somehow separate and distinct from the rest of the world, which we tend to lump into the messy and ill-defined category of “nature.”

By telling his epic tale of man and owl, Slaght ends up inadvertently reinforcing some of the assumptions that ecocriticism most abhors. In his introduction to the 1995 book Uncommon Ground: Rethinking the Human Place, William Cronon wrote that “wilderness” is itself a toxic concept. “Far from being the one place on earth that stands apart from humanity,” Cronon writes, wilderness “is quite profoundly a human creation.” As we gaze into wilderness’s mirror, “we too easily imagine that what we behold is Nature when in fact we see the reflection of our own unexamined longings and desires.”