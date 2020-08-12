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The Women Who Still Can’t Vote

Why the work of the Nineteenth Amendment is far from over

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

As we celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment this month, it’s tempting to assume that women’s suffrage is complete. Yet millions of women—because they are incarcerated or on parole, because their legal name doesn’t match certain documents, because the polls are open only during the hours they are at jobs or caring for their families—still don’t have the franchise, either in effect or by law. On Episode 13 of The Politics of Everything, hosts Laura Marsh and Alex Pareene talk to Melissa Gira Grant, a staff writer at The New Republic, about who remains locked out of the vote, why they’ve been excluded, and what the work of suffrage looks like today. 

Later in the episode, Alex Shephard explores how Trump is changing the books we buy.  

The Politics of Everything

Hosted by Alex Pareene and Laura Marsh, The Politics of Everything explores the intersection of culture, media, and politics in biweekly interviews with scholars and journalists.

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Voting Rights, Voting Rights Act, Felon Voting Rights, Voting, Suffrage, Feminism, Voter Id, Voter Intimidation, Voter Suppression, Donald Trump, Book Publishing, Publishing Industry, Mary Trump, Felony Disenfranchisement, Nineteenth Amendment, Racism, Politics, Podcast, Podcasts, The Politics Of Everything