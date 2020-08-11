The Pioneering Morality of Raven Leilani’s Luster

Edie, the 23-year-old resident of a mouse-infested Bushwick walkup and the narrator of Raven Leilani’s debut novel Luster, has an editorial position at a children’s book publisher until she loses it by sleeping with one too many of her colleagues. Like Meursault, the protagonist in Camus’s The Stranger, she seems indifferent to other people’s disapproval. Her eye roves the world with an alienated intelligence, taking everybody’s measure, including her own. She acknowledges her own attractiveness (“Here’s a fact: I have great breasts, which have warped my spine”) and precarious social position (“More facts: My salary is very low”) like an arborist taking notes about a tree.

Luster’s plot kicks into high gear after Edie meets Eric, a married man living with his family in suburban New Jersey. She follows the tractor beam of physical desire into his life. She is bloodlessly accurate about their age difference: “Beyond the fact of older men having more stable finances and a different understanding of the clitoris,” Edie observes, “there is the potent drug of a keen power imbalance.” In contrast to her detailed inner monologue, Edie says little out loud. Edie is Black and Eric is white, for example, but they don’t talk about it. Edie likes it when Eric chokes or punches her during sex but doesn’t explain why. Edie reveals in an almost offhand way that she found her mother’s dead body six months ago but devotes pages of attention to the “inarticulable parts of being close to a man, the sweet, feral thing underneath their cologne, the way it sometimes feels as if there are no whites to their eyes.”

Then everything changes. After hitting financial rock bottom and running into Eric’s wife, Rebecca (they seem to have an ill-defined open marriage), Edie moves into Eric’s family home, where she discovers that they have an adopted Black daughter of 13 named Akila.

At first, Edie simply ignores Akila and continues to think about what interests her: the sex life of Rebecca and Eric. She’s ostensibly there as a sort of nanny-meets-mistress while she gets back on her feet, but really she’s more like an embedded anthropologist, studying the habits of life-partnered white heterosexuals in their New Jersey habitat. Her own mother was loving but unreliable and committed suicide not long before the book’s events take place. Rebecca is the exact opposite, mothering with competence but coldness—enrolling Akila in infinite extracurricular activities but neglecting to tend to her hair, for example. Edie is fascinated.

Luster appears at first like a peer to Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, which also told in an evenhanded, almost clinical tone the story of an extra-marital affair from the perspective of the “mistress.” Leilani has a blistering talent for describing a moment while refusing to name its undercurrents. What begins as an erotic novel about Eric turns into the story of Edie’s fascination with Rebecca. She describes the wife in pointillist, physical terms: She is “sexy in the way a triangle can be sexy, the clean pivot from point A to B to C,” wearing her “depressing beige bra and high-waisted underwear with Wednesday on the back.” Rebecca is a medical examiner by trade, and Edie’s forensic inquiry into her private life mirrors the dissections Rebecca performs in the morgue.