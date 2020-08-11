The Pioneering Morality of Raven Leilani’s Luster

But beneath all her analytical intelligence, Edie is a traumatized narrator. So when she meets Akila, a slightly miserable girl wearing a pink Party City wig who needs her adoptive parents to maintain a stable household more than Edie needs them for her own entertainment, it represents the intrusion of reality into the protagonist’s fantasy. Edie’s analyses of other people—these white New Jerseyans, her own dead parents, the people who work in publishing—are abstract, even dissociative. But Akila’s need is palpable. Amid all the delicious ambiguity of interfering in a marriage, Akila enters Edie’s life like one of God’s more obvious messages to tell her that there is sometimes such a thing as the right thing to do.

Several rave reviews have already focused on Leilani’s remarkable ability to turn straight sex into something terrifyingly strange yet familiar, almost as if Edie is reproducing an othering, fetishized gaze for what is considered normal. But Luster is also an interesting meditation on social ethics since the conundrum Akila poses to Edie is ultimately a moral one: Will she lend this kid a hand or not? In a recent piece on Sally Rooney for Bookforum, Lauren Oyler wrote that fiction today is overly concerned with being good. In novels by Rooney, Ben Lerner, Jenny Offill, and Sheila Heti, she writes, the young narrators’ anxieties “seem to be modeling contemporary ideas about morality, which is measured by contributions to the collective good.” Being perceived as good is the new version of divine judgment, Oyler goes on, since social media now requires that we perform our own goodness at all times online. The result has been a generation of creatives who are more censorious and judgmental than their forebears.

The latter point is a fairly widely held opinion among older professors and critics, many of whom think that fiction, morality, and social politics have been disastrously conflated to produce rigid and lifeless art. This view echoes others in the internet culture wars, which Oyler describes as a product of the “Great Awokening.” Think of the professors who argue that undergraduates who demand trigger warnings are waging war on ambiguity itself or the skeptical essays that bubbled up in the wake of #MeToo, claiming that feminists were on a witch hunt disguised as a justice mission.