Suspect Policy

According to a Justice Department spokesman, Bates’s ruling “had nothing to do” with the decision to finally indict Abu Ali, whom the government says confessed the Bush plot to the Saudis in July 2003—a confession the defense will undoubtedly argue was coerced. Not surprisingly, Abu Ali’s lawyers see things differently. “The timing speaks for itself,” says David Cole, a Georgetown law professor representing Abu Ali. “Only when the government was threatened with having to disclose its arrangements with Saudi Arabia regarding Mr. Abu Ali’s detention did it take action, bring him back, and indict him.” And that’s hardly the only matter under dispute. In court last week, Abu Ali’s lawyers attempted to show evidence of torture. The next day, the government alleged that a doctor who examined Abu Ali in the U.S. “found no evidence of any physical mistreatment.” And, in court Tuesday, the defense claimed that, in between interrogation sessions with the FBI in September 2003, Abu Ali was “handcuffed to something overhead” by his Saudi jailers.

In a hearing last Thursday, Bates gave Abu Ali’s lawyers until next week to file papers arguing against the dismissal of the civil case. If Bates rules against them, however, efforts to publicly examine the U.S. role in Abu Ali’s detention and possible abuse could founder, since a criminal case might not shed as much light. “There are many things that could happen in a criminal proceeding. The government could decide to treat him as an unlawful enemy combatant,” says Morton Sklar, another of Abu Ali’s lawyers—a decision that could seriously limit the information that would come out of any proceeding. “You have no guarantee the facts are going to come out.” Similarly, legal experts say, the government could seek to leverage the gravity of the charges against Abu Ali to get him to drop the civil case as part of a plea agreement.

If the civil case goes away, the public could be denied a trove of information about unspeakable acts. On March 13, 2002, administration officials—allegedly including then-White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales—prepared a memo authorizing rendition. Its contents have never been revealed, but its consequences have. Australian citizen Mamdouh Habib, arrested in Pakistan in October 2001, alleges that the United States turned him over to Egypt, where he was “suspended from hooks on the wall.” Canadian citizen Maher Arar, arrested by American officials at Kennedy Airport in September 2002, was rendered to the Syrians, who allegedly beat him for over a year. The White House’s official posture was expressed by Gonzales in January. “It is my understanding that the United States does not render individuals to countries where we believe it is more likely than not they will be tortured,” he wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee. But, in the war on terrorism, the United States believes what it wants to about torture: Syria, after all, has a long history of human rights abuses. This see-no-evil posture is exactly what makes the civil case so significant, whether or not Abu Ali is guilty. The civil case’s disclosure order could jeopardize the position that the administration is unaware of what happens to detainees it sends to foreign countries. “The filings suggest the case has the potential to expose the fallacy of the clean-hands theory—that, if we just send [suspected terrorists] to foreign countries, we’re fine,” says Juliette Kayyem, director of the national security program at Harvard University. That is, unless the administration shuts the case down first.

