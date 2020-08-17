Can Democracy Handle Charisma?

Sometimes charismatic people don’t know their own strength. And sometimes they do. In private, charismatic people light up a room and make each person feel beloved. In public life, they’re the ones who convince us of unlikely futures, the big personalities who feel like friends, the politicians who inspire joyful screams and hopeful votes and angry hollers. How charisma relates to democracy is harder to describe. This is partly because charismatic people appear so toweringly unequal, for democracy isn’t supposed to have a class of superior beings. But it’s also because charismatic leaders set our hearts racing, calling our emotions forth in public when we should–or so we imagine–be thinking and acting rationally.



Political charisma seemed less dangerous, frankly, at the end of the twentieth century when all citizens really wanted was to be inspired and Western democracies swooned regularly over boyish heartthrob leaders. It was the age of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, after all, a time when democratic leadership was synonymous with the ability to feel voters’ pain, to make politics seem vital and desirable and sexy. By the 2000s, it was easy to think that democratic feelings were hollow but harmless: a consumerist thrill or a splash of celebrity.

Since then, the gentle portrait-studio glow has dimmed. Populist authoritarians like Donald Trump, vulgar and hateful, possess their own charismatic power. Trump’s most die-hard supporters regard him as a superhuman business genius endowed by God with athleticism and brilliance and compassion. To some, he is the nation’s unlikely savior. Yoking hopes and desires to fear and resentment, Trump’s twisted appeal is the sort of psychic threat to democracy that many had forgotten about or perhaps thought no longer existed.

Political emotions have come to seem unsafe at any speed. But could democracy exist without them? And must our public feelings always express themselves in relation to powerful men, or do we have alternatives? Princeton historian David Bell’s book Men on Horseback: The Power of Charisma in the Age of Revolution helps us wrestle with these questions by unearthing the forgotten history of political charisma. An expert in French history, he argues that political charisma was born with modern democracy just over 200 years ago amid the Atlantic revolutions that put an end to the rule of kings and produced our world. In many cases, political power in newly democratic states came to rest on the shoulders of men like George Washington: heroic geniuses with military expertise and virtuous reputations who seemed nevertheless familiar and approachable. They ruled in the name of the people because they were adored, not feared. The age of revolutions was fueled by this new model of political leadership, Bell suggests provocatively, as much as it was shaped by ideas about reason, liberty, and equality.

Charismatic celebrities built modern democracies. They also broke them. Roving across the stormy Atlantic world from the 1760s to the 1820s, from the early United States and Napoleonic France to Haiti and Latin America, Men on Horseback contends that political charisma emerged as an appealing style for democratic rulers and dictators alike. In other words, charismatic authoritarianism has been wrapped around democracy from the start, the “double helix” of our politics. Disentangling the two could be harder than we think.