Looks like you’re using a browser we don’t support.

To improve your visit to our site, take a minute and upgrade your browser.

Skip Navigation
/

The Chaos of Reopening Schools

New York City schools are supposed to be back in session in September. Are they ready?

Illustration by Whitney Wong

Teachers feel frustrated and afraid. Parents are overburdened. Guidance from officials has been scant. For the schools preparing to welcome students back next month, nothing about the planning process has been easy. On Episode 14 of The Politics of Everything, the writer Keith Gessen joins hosts Alex Pareene and Laura Marsh to talk about why the city’s fight to safely return kids to public schools has been so difficult. 

Later in the episode, J.C. Pan, a staff writer at The New Republic, explains what makes the current downturn a “shesession” and how efforts to alleviate its effects on women must take more than gender into consideration.   

Read More:
The Politics Of Everything, Podcasts, Women's Rights, Feminism, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Pandemic, Recession, Great Recession, Domestic Work, Work And Family, Gender Pay Gap, Schools, Education, Bill Deblasio, Social Safety Net, Inequality, Economic Inequality, Teachers Unions, Public Health, New York