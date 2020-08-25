Carl Hiaasen’s Secret to Writing a Good Trump Novel

Speaking to Poets & Writers in the fall of 2017, Salman Rushdie admitted that he saw a silver lining in Donald Trump’s election. “It’s an awful thing to say,” he said, “that this thing that is very bad for America is very good for the novel.”

This was a common sentiment in the early days of the Trump administration. His election may have been a political low point, the thinking went, but it could very well turn into a cultural high one. Tyranny, oppression, strife—all of these elements have historically led to transcendent art and satire. Shakespeare, after all, wrote King Lear in quarantine during a time of extraordinary political turbulence. The idea seemed to be that you, too, can write a classic. All you have to do is look outside your window and see the truth.



Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen Buy on Bookshop

But with the benefit of hindsight, we can safely say Rushdie was wrong. His own attempt at a Trump novel, the overstuffed and undercooked The Golden House in which a twisted Trump appears as “the Joker,” marked a new nadir for a writer who these days seems to hit nothing but nadirs. Efforts from novelists like Howard Jacobson and Dave Eggers have been similarly embarrassing. Capturing this wildly absurd moment has proved difficult for novelists. The jokes are too obvious, having been made thousands of times already on Twitter and The Daily Show. The general thrust of these novels is the same: The president is a boor, his supporters are dumb, and together they might just kill us all.



Novelists, like the rest of us, can’t look away from the Trump administration. Unfortunately, they haven’t found much interesting to say about it.



Carl Hiaasen’s thriller Squeeze Me is, blessedly, an exception. While the best Trump fiction (Mark Doten’s Trump Sky Alpha, Stephen Wright’s Processed Cheese) has dialed up the absurdity to speculative extremes, Hiaasen is clear-eyed: He meets the president on his subterranean level.

