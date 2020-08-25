Carl Hiaasen’s Secret to Writing a Good Trump Novel

After getting wasted (and taking some MDMA), Fitzsimmons wanders off and is devoured by a 20-foot python. Fearing the loss of business that would follow the death of an elderly, wealthy woman, caretaker Tripp Teabull clumsily covers up her death. (Hiaasen has a Pynchon-esque gift for names: Other principal characters include Fay Alex Riptoad, Yirma Skyy Frick, and Clinton “Skink” Tyree, an eccentric former governor who has appeared in several of Hiaasen’s books.) By the time her body is found, an undocumented Honduran immigrant named Diego has been arrested for murder.

That is where Trump—referred to only as “Mastodon,” his Secret Service code name—comes in. Smelling a campaign issue—“No More Diegos”—Mastodon spins a lurid tale of Fitzsimmons’s death, quickly embraced by Fox News. Diego, a college-educated Honduran, is recast as a “terrorist” leader of a vicious gang set on murdering the president’s most ardent supporters. It’s up to Squeeze Me’s heroine, Angie Armstrong, to sort out the whole mess, exonerate Diego, and make sure that south Florida’s python problem is contained before another old bat gets devoured. Armstrong is not a cop or a private eye but a pest removal specialist who once served hard time for feeding the hand of a poacher to an alligator.

Any summary of Hiaasen’s work inevitably makes it seem way less crazy than it is. For example, at least one of the pythons is on LSD. Also, there is a device at the stand-in for Mar-a-Lago that can only be described as “Chekhov’s Tanning Bed.” But placing our absurd president in an equally absurd setting normalizes Trump in useful ways: He becomes a product of a distinctly American environment. Hiaasen’s own fondness for vulgarity—“nut sack” appears roughly once every 100 pages, a variant of “fuck” every three—diminishes the usual gap between more highbrow novelists and the president.

