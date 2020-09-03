The Battle of Portland

The downtown protests weren’t marked so much by leadership as they were by infrastructure. Rallies and marches that happen in other parts of the city are planned and executed intentionally by a group of organizers; however, the protest downtown was often “led” by whoever happened to have a microphone or a bullhorn.



But the person holding the microphone rarely had any control over—and sometimes very little insight into—the logistics of the protest. Volunteer crossing guards in high-visibility vests directed automobile traffic at the intersections when dusk fell. “Security” often roamed the perimeter, looking out for threats to protesters, defusing intra-protest conflicts, and occasionally ejecting someone from the crowd.

A medic station provided hand sanitizer, face masks, and earplugs; in the event of tear gas, medics roamed the crowd offering people saline rinses. (For skeptics of traditional Western medicine, a group of witches also provided free remedies.) As the weeks progressed, the offerings on hand grew increasingly dystopian: free shields, free respirators, free respirator filters, free umbrellas, free lacrosse sticks, even free combination umbrella-lacrosse sticks. (The umbrella is to shield from gas and munitions; the lacrosse stick is to catch a tear gas canister and then fling it back.)

The Wall of Moms first showed up on July 18. On July 19, they emerged as a bigger, more visible bloc. At this point, the use of tear gas and munitions by federal agents had become so indiscriminate that the moms brought helmets and respirators. They wore yellow, and some carried sunflowers. Many were from the suburbs. Most were white.

An ugly, solid metal fence also made its debut on July 18. It was much heavier than the jury-rigged chain-link partitions that the crowd had played with the day before. It turned out that the fence was a rental that could cost upward of $200,000. Nevertheless, protesters managed to dismantle the entire thing in less than two hours, stacking its constituent parts against the entrance of the courthouse.

It was reassembled the next day in pretty much the same form. As had been the case with the Portland Police Bureau’s ill-fated Justice Center fence in June, cops and protesters alike began to fixate on the fence. The nights of protest began to follow a ritualized formula. The moms would show up. The moms would line up. Someone would chuck something over the fence. The moms would get gassed. The crowd would go berserk. The fence would come crashing down.

By July 22, the fence was reconfigured so the segments were welded together, and the base was pinned to the ground with concrete barriers. As the night progressed, despite tear gas and rubber bullets, protesters figured out how to break open the door in the fence. A handful of daring protesters took advantage of this point of vulnerability to run inside, dance, strike a pose, or even smoke a cigarette. The majority stayed outside, waiting for the feds to come gas them. They didn’t have to wait very long. The feds kept having to reassemble the fence to make it harder to enter and harder to destroy—and in doing so, they gradually sealed themselves into a pen of their own making. Every night, more people showed up with umbrellas and leaf blowers to shield themselves from the fed offensive, and blow the tear gas back. Protesters got better and better at grabbing and flinging back the canisters of tear gas lobbed at them. Soon, the fence had turned into a cage, and at times the feds were trapped in a cloud of their own gas.

Nothing the feds did seemed to deter the protesters—indeed, every night brought with it even more people. The feds gassed the moms, so a bloc of dads, clad in orange and wielding leaf blowers, showed up. The dads, too, got gassed, so a Wall of Vets in white started lining up in front of the fence, standing defiantly at parade rest.

The feds were never popular in the city, but now they were on the local news teargassing middle-aged white women and beating veterans. On weekends, downtown was thick with thousands of people protesting on behalf of Black lives. If they weren’t already with the moms or the dads or the vets, many marched in blocs designated by profession—lawyers, doctors, nurses, and teachers. Each night, I came up with some plausible reason why federal officers would restrain themselves from gassing the crowd this time—yet each night I was proved wrong. My rationale was based on common sense: If they kept gassing people, more people were going to show up the next day.

This, indeed, is the general principle behind counterinsurgency strategy—the idea that you have to be extremely discriminating in your use of force. Some days later, a protester with rifle armor and an ex-military background would rant at me at great length about Field Manual 3-24. “Literally everyone that has gone through military training knows that one thing about counterinsurgency operations,” James D. told me. “But Chad Wolf doesn’t fucking know. Chad Wolf doesn’t need to be fired, he needs to be publicly whipped through the streets for being a fucking moron.”

Field Manual 3-24 is a U.S. Army manual on countering insurgency and was compiled during the Iraq War under the direction of General David Petraeus. At points, the 200-page manual goes into considerable detail in outlining logistics of counterinsurgency operations. At other times, it traffics in general rules of thumb, inviting readers to use their own judgment in determining the right amount of force to quell an insurgency, while cautioning them about the “paradoxes” involved. “Sometimes, the More Force Is Used, the Less Effective It Is” is one such paradox, from Chapter 7. “Any use of force produces many effects, not all of which can be foreseen,” the manual explains. “Using substantial force also increases the opportunity for insurgent propaganda to portray lethal military activities as brutal.”

Other paradoxes scan almost as New Age aphorisms: “Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Action,” and “Some of the Best Weapons for Counterinsurgents Do Not Shoot.” Most strikingly of all for the battle of Portland, the manual counsels that no successful counterinsurgency should count on hiding behind a fence: “Ultimate success in counterinsurgency operations is normally gained by protecting the population, not the counterinsurgency force. If military forces remain in their compounds, they lose touch with the people, appear to be running scared, and give the initiative to the insurgents.”

Of course, the Portland protests were a far cry from an insurgency—just for starters, they had none of the top-down leadership that characterizes such campaigns, by the lights of Field Manual 3-24. But if the Department of Homeland Security truly believed that Portland was in the grip of violent anarchists, why didn’t it just follow the manual?

Even before the Wall of Vets assembled, I noticed the presence of military veterans at the Portland protests. Much of that has to do with my partner, John, an Iraq veteran, who spent many nights in July nagging me about everything from putting on a gas mask correctly to paying attention to lines of sight.

One night, after we had been gassed and the police had retreated, we sat on a curb while I typed out my notes on my phone. I began to sputter in disbelief as I reviewed the timestamps in my notes—the feds’ first appearance, the first flash bang, the first gas canister. The events that constituted my memory of the entire night for me had all happened in the last 20 minutes. John nodded when I explained. “It’s almost like those 20 minutes are in color, and the rest of the night is in black and white, right?” He smiled wryly. “Be careful of that feeling. Try not to start chasing it.”

According to Trisha Vinatieri, a staff psychologist at the Veterans Administration of Portland, a constant state of alertness becomes necessary to survive in a combat zone. But the body does not necessarily understand when you’ve removed yourself from a life-threatening situation. Normal doesn’t feel normal anymore, often because the adrenaline no longer pumps at the same frequency it used to. Some veterans who suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder will engage in risky behavior in order to “feel alive.” Sometimes that means taking up skydiving; other times it results in self-harm.

Vinatieri told me that while she hadn’t heard of any veterans using the protests as a way to chase the adrenaline high, she said it wouldn’t surprise her if some were. This isn’t to say that their motives were somehow crass—sometimes personal trauma coincides with deeply held personal beliefs. She herself had spoken to veterans who had attended the protests, and in her view they were driven by the same values that had led them to join the service in the first place—in her words, “to do better and be better and help society.” (Veterans I spoke to echoed this sentiment; a common refrain was that there was no expiration date on their oath to the Constitution.)

The VA was understandably very wary of saying that getting shot at by DHS agents in military camouflage was likely to be triggering to a veteran with PTSD. But this is a fairly commonsense deduction.

It’s also no great leap to conclude that a large number of protesters on the ground are likely currently experiencing, or will soon be experiencing, symptoms of PTSD.

On July 21, a federal agent shoved me down the steps leading up to the federal courthouse, and I went flying, landing hard on my back. I scrambled back up onto my feet with the help of a scared-looking girl with a homemade shield, even as the feds launched munitions into the crowd. About an hour later, John and I were chased up a street by a cloud of tear gas. When I turned the corner, I saw a man bleeding from his forehead. “I’m done, I’m done,” Andre Miller was repeating to himself, as his fiancée tried to help him. A street medic stabilized him on the sidewalk while two other protesters in gas masks guarded them with homemade shields. Once his head was bandaged, two protesters hoisted Miller up on their shoulders and began to pull him toward a medic van parked a block away. Protesters scattered left and right when medics called for them to “make a hole.” Miller, who is very tall, was losing consciousness at this point. He was slumped against the shoulders of his friends, and his feet dragged against the sidewalk as they carried him to the van. After they loaded him into the van, the medics were visibly shaking.

Adrenaline governed the nights in Portland. A night of unrest might begin with a little bit of reckless behavior from a small contingent in the crowd. One flash bang, and hundreds of furious people would be shouting and screaming at the police.

While I would be hard-pressed to imagine a DHS agent feeling threatened by a guy with a leaf blower, let alone a line of moms linking arms, I could see the resentment and frustration in their faces as the protesters returned night after night. When the tear gas popped and their own adrenaline flowed, the crowd blurred into an undifferentiated mass of threats that had to be put down. A single teenager scaling the fence became an adversary breaching the perimeter; a protester holding up a boom box became an enemy with an unidentified payload.

The feds were being directed by a president who was calling the dweebiest city in America a “beehive of terrorists.”

The responsibility to de-escalate the conflict lay on the side that had the guns, rather than the side that was hurling eggs by the carton. But the feds were being directed by officials who were ranting at Congress about violent anarchists and a president who was calling the dweebiest city in America a “beehive of terrorists.” I began to think that there was no way for the conflict to end without live rounds being fired on the crowd. I recognize now that this was the adrenaline talking—but the warped reality I was living was the same warped reality that had sucked in thousands of people in downtown Portland, including more than 140 federal law enforcement officers.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the conflict ended because someone who had never set foot in the downtown siege zone finally intervened. On July 29, Governor Kate Brown announced a “phased withdrawal” of federal forces from Portland. Despite posturing from both Secretary Wolf and President Trump around how the withdrawal would not happen if the state of Oregon could not secure federal property, Governor Brown got her way.

The next night, protesters showed up with their gas masks and helmets, experimentally rattling the fence and setting off a couple of fireworks. No one came out. No one gassed them.

The feds were nowhere to be found.

The day after her arrest, Demetria Hester walked out of the Justice Center, free of all charges. The next day, newly elected District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that the majority of charges against protesters would be dropped.

No one is getting dragged off the street into unmarked vans, but normalcy has not really returned to Portland. For weeks, protests against the police continued almost every night. Protesters were still being beaten, maced, and arrested by the Portland police. The absence of federal authorities on the streets may have even given way to right-wing vigilantism. A week after the withdrawal, pipe bombs were thrown at protesters in Laurelhurst Park. Right-wing groups began to descend on Portland on the weekends, macing and pointing firearms at Black Lives Matter supporters. Danielson was shot to death on August 29.

The thousands of people who thronged downtown Portland at the height of the federal occupation have not returned to the streets, and in the wake of Danielson’s death, the BLM protests may very well discontinue out of fear of vigilante retribution. But there is meaning and poignancy in the sheer number of Portlanders who have now tasted police aggression, courtesy of the feds. This is a city that has been altered forever. The wounds, both visible and invisible, from weeks of flash bangs and rubber bullets remain. The body remembers, and the body politic will remember as well.