The Suburbs Are Still Hell

Before he vaulted to infamy in August for allegedly shooting three people and killing two in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse led a regular teenager’s life in the Illinois village of Antioch. Its slogan is “Authentic by Nature.” It’s the type of slogan, and Antioch the type of town, that Donald Trump wants to put at the center of the 2020 election. He recently tweeted that “people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” would “no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood” if they voted for him—an obvious appeal to white fears of Black people. Those fears are so real that Rittenhouse had his mother drive him and his tactical gear across state lines to protect storefronts in danger of being harmed by those protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The American suburbs, created by white flight from the cities, have long been the site of racialized terror. They also have been an expression of this country’s capitalist creed, presenting the opportunity for millions of citizens to own a bit of property. “I’ve long believed one of the mainsprings of our own liberty has been the widespread ownership of property among our people,” Ronald Reagan said in 1987. A year earlier, David Lynch gave the lie to the Suburban Lifestyle Dream in the first scene of Blue Velvet, with an indelible depiction of insects swarming under the surface of a manicured lawn. The utopian sheen of American suburbia is a mere lick of paint over the dark forces of fear, greed, and violence.

Those forces have become ever more apparent in our era of rising income inequality and staggering student debt, and now the suburbs represent yet another fault line in American society: a generational one. While almost half of America’s Baby Boomers snapped up their first home before the age of 35, the prospect of buying a house has now zoomed preposterously out of reach for most young people. Between 1960 and 2017, the difference in homeownership rates between Americans under 35 and over 65 went from 25 to 44 percentage points. One set of Americans rent the bricks and mortar, and their forebears own it.

The classic American family home has morphed from a symbol of success to one of deep injustice. Two new books, Jason Diamond’s The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs and Eula Biss’s Having and Being Had, take this transformation as their prompt to ask: What does it mean to own a home in modern America? And might there be another way?

Diamond’s book is a cultural history of American suburbia, embedded in his own recollection of growing up shuttled between divorced parents in various identikit Illinois ’burbs. He is not concerned with the nitty-gritty of mortgages so much as the dominant myths of these places, particularly the quintessential vision of teen life John Hughes depicted in mid-1980s films like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.