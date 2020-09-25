How to Make Progressivism Mean Something Again

In his book The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, legal scholar and public policy analyst Ganesh Sitaraman writes the following: “When it is used today, ‘progressive’ is not usually thought of as describing someone with a coherent worldview or philosophy. Instead, it is generally thought of as a term to describe those who prefer not to be called ‘liberal,’ those who are on the far left side of the political spectrum, or those who are part of a conglomeration of center-left groups in American politics.”

Sitaraman is telling us the word progressive, which has become virtually ubiquitous in contemporary American political discourse, is effectively meaningless: A word that carries several different and conflicting meanings has, essentially, no real meaning. When I once argued this point to someone who heads up an organization with the word progressive in its title, he replied, “Yes, that’s the beauty of it! You can make it mean anything you want it to mean.”

The word progressive, which had lain dormant in American politics for several decades, was revived in the 1980s as a synonym for liberal, after Ronald Reagan’s incessant derision of the term rendered liberals terrified to use it. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, people who previously might have been proud to call themselves “radicals” suddenly became soi-disant progressives as well. Generally left-leaning people whose politics were either amorphous or polymorphous appropriated the adjective, too.

Surely, however, it’s long past time for an American left to get serious about the meaning of the word its members routinely use to describe themselves. A good place to start looking for the meaning—the true and original meaning—of that term is in journalist Dan Kaufman’s book The Fall of Wisconsin. It recounts how Republican Governor Scott Walker waged a systematic and highly successful campaign to undermine the political reforms achieved in Wisconsin in the early twentieth century under the auspices of the original Progressive Movement. In order to tell that story, however, Kaufman needed to explain what the Progressive Movement in Wisconsin was all about.

Wisconsin’s foremost Progressive leader was the great Robert La Follette, who served the state as congressman, governor, and U.S. senator. La Follette built a veritable political machine in Wisconsin; at its foundation were the state’s numerous Scandinavian immigrant communities. The state’s Scandinavian immigrants, Kaufman explains, shared a value system that was both egalitarian and communitarian in essence—one that led them to establish agricultural cooperatives among themselves and strongly support Wisconsin’s nascent labor union movement, together with public institutions like the state university. Walker, as governor, effectively destroyed Wisconsin’s private- and public-sector unions, and sought to scrap the University of Wisconsin’s mission (devised by La Follette) of serving the wider public interest as well as its individual students.