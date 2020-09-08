The End of the University

Since coming down south to be closer to family, I’ve taken many walks around the University of North Carolina’s Greensboro campus, where my father works as a professor of chemistry. I arrived not long before spring classes were moved online and the vast majority of students decamped for home. The spacious campus turned desolate, bicycles locked up everywhere, as though the people who rode them to class had vaporized. For months, little changed, with the exception of a large boulder that sits near the main green and serves as a kind of community billboard. When I first arrived, the message spray-painted on it was hopeful: WASH YOUR HANDS SO WE CAN GRADUATE, the artist implored. In a matter of weeks, it grew resigned: COVID-19, the rock read, CLASS OF 2020. By early June, it was rebellious: GEORGE, BREONNA, AHMAUD, BLACK LIVES MATTER.

What is going to happen to universities moving forward? And to their students, faculty, and staff—not to mention the surrounding communities and businesses that depend on campus life to stay afloat? No one knows, but everyone agrees the situation is dire. Some state systems have forecast losses of up to a billion dollars by the end of the year. The virus has sparked a national conversation about the value of education; scrambling to adapt to online teaching often creates more work for faculty with less payoff for students, who are isolated from their teachers and peers. Across the country, including at the University of North Carolina, students have filed suits to get tuition refunds, on the grounds that they were denied the “true college experience,” and signed petitions demanding that their housing costs be reimbursed. In March, Moody’s downgraded the sector’s outlook from stable to negative, citing the prospect of reduced enrollment. With universities and colleges in desperate need of funds far in excess of the $14 billion in federal stimulus money allotted by the CARES Act, Covid-19 may well be what some have called an “extinction-level event” for higher education. Schools often run deficits in normal times; in 2019, nearly 1,000 private colleges were already borderline insolvent. Covid will cause many to shutter for good. It is accounting, not epidemiology, that drives university administrators to push for a rapid return to business as usual, effectively demanding that faculty and staff sacrifice their lives for the financial health of their employer. In August, UNC officials brazenly invited students to move back into their dorms for fall semester. Before long, the system’s flagship school, UNC Chapel Hill, experienced multiple outbreak clusters, and pivoted to remote instruction. I, for one, encouraged my father to resist the pressure to return to the classroom in the fall on a rushed and reckless time line.





Walking around the ghostly Greensboro campus this summer, I felt as if I’d arrived in the future that highly paid tech pundits have long claimed was inevitable—a dystopia where instruction takes place solely online and traditional college is obsolete. The people invested in digital disruption are not alone in their push to end higher education as we know it. North Carolina may have been the first state to establish a functioning public university back in 1795, but Republican legislators—so keen on Southern heritage when a Confederate monument is at stake—have been working for years to dismantle the state’s educational legacy, slashing appropriations while targeting specific academic initiatives (including an anti-poverty law program and one focused on biodiversity). Convinced colleges are hotbeds of liberal political correctness, they are eager to see lecture halls, libraries, and laboratories close for good.



Democrats, too, facilitated higher education’s evisceration; they bear substantial responsibility for public institutions being so uniquely, and unnecessarily, vulnerable to the pandemic’s fiscal shock. For decades, disinvestment in higher education has been a bipartisan undertaking. Looming state budget deficits and austerity policies will ensure that even more schools are public in name alone. Cuts, unfortunately, tend to stick: After the 2008 crash, state funding for higher education never rebounded. Even before Covid, state higher-ed spending, on average, was down around 17 percent per student, adjusted for inflation, from prerecession levels. Meanwhile, the market-friendly fixes adopted over the years to make up for declining state revenue—a growing dependence on tuition dollars and proceeds from real estate holdings, athletics, and hospitals—have recently been exposed as massive liabilities, as vacant dormitories, stadiums, and surgery wards collect not income but dust. Donors, who in good times might be inclined to give generously to an endowment in exchange for a tax break and a plaque, may prefer now to tighten their belts.

Of course, those schools that aren’t rich enough to have medical complexes and endowments will be hardest hit by the coming crunch. In the most likely scenario, the comparatively privileged will compete ever more frantically for space in academia’s upper echelons, while millions of poor and working-class students, disproportionately Black and brown, are funneled into dilapidated community colleges and for-profit degree mills or give up on studying altogether. Harvard and Yale will not just survive this calamity, they will likely see their stock rise; Princeton’s $26 billion endowment generates about $158,000 in annual revenue for each of its approximately 8,200 students. In contrast, the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities, which lack comparable cash reserves, will be especially harmed by closures.