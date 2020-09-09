The Instant Nostalgia of the Televised Campaign

“What are we hearing, my friend?” asks Fox News host Neil Cavuto. He is speaking from a bright Fox studio. On the other side of the split screen is Peter Doocy, a Fox reporter, live from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Doocy is wearing a very bright, almost reflective striped shirt, as if he fears venturing too far from Fox headquarters without the protective armor of Fox’s extraordinary, garish palate of kindergarten colors. He is reporting on Joe Biden’s decision to name a running mate.

“Neil,” Doocy replies, “this is a video that you are only going to see on the Fox News channel.” In an age of digital reproduction, when every bit of text and image is instantly snipped, posted, retweeted, and commented upon thousands of times, the media’s persistent devotion to the idea of the scoop, the exclusive, is a charming anachronism.

After a few befuddling bits of footage of the former vice president walking around in a mask and saying something about jobs, they cut to the clip in question. Biden clicks toward the camera on a bike as Doocy calls, “Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate yet?” “Yeah, I have,” Biden calls back. “Who is it?” Doocy asks, as a second unidentifiable voice from out of shot does the same. Biden, coming right into the frame as he wheels past, turns and looks at the camera, his aviators pointing directly at you, me, televisionland, and he says, as if speaking to us directly: “You.”

By now, gallons of ink, in publications from Vice to Vox, have been wasted on pieces that describe Trump as our “reality TV” president, to treat his singular love of the medium, and its unquenchable thirst for him, as a definitive break from the past, when presidents were on, but not of, television. As is so often the case with Trump, this argument both exaggerates his importance while underestimating the forces and tendencies that he represents. If it’s true that the power of The Apprentice created the necessary conditions for him to win the election, then it is also true that the whole setup of his reality empire derived from American political culture, from the quadrennial contest that puts presidential wannabes through a series of preposterous challenges and made-for-the-screen arguments, until at last only one remains.

It would be easy to let the idea that presidential politics is nothing more than gaudy, bread-and-circus entertainment harden into a schema that obscures as much as it illuminates. But there is at least one way in which this election may be unique in American history: It will be conducted almost exclusively on TV. The coronavirus has put a stop to door knocking, pancake breakfasts, speeches to thousands of cheering fans. Trump tried to hold one rally, which was ridiculed for low attendance and made infamous for the unmasked appearance of Herman Cain, who later died of Covid-19. His second, an evening screed before Mount Rushmore, was only slightly better attended. Biden, meanwhile, spent the first few months of the pandemic giving awkward TV hits from his basement. His campaign has knocked on zero doors in recent weeks, and while he has himself been more visible of late, these appearances have an unmistakable air of theater.