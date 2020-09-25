Under a canopy sky

a man settles down

a plastic apron on.

As the train slips away

evenly, a ghost is left back on the tracks,

I open the window,

glance into the courtyard,

at the statue of Kirov.

The Marshall as usual is raising his hand:

Greetings, People

Hello-Hello, fellow Communist Party members.

The pigeons shitting on it

belong to this land,

not to the hand that is hiding

the clouds with its greeting,

while flies attack a fruit stand,

and melons spill from a pile,

and armor-plated bursts

flash from the hill here,

the sun is rising,

and at the other window,

there’s a sound

settling over that land.

A new, nearly-red sound.

It flies in through the window.