The Man Who Is Determined to Stop Trump From Rigging the Election

Elias is one of the central figures on the Democratic side. A hard-charging, Twitter-happy partner at the Perkins Coie law firm, he has served as general counsel to two presidential campaigns: John Kerry’s in 2004, and Hillary Clinton’s in 2016. He now works as counsel for the Democratic National Committee and the party’s House and Senate campaign committees. If the results are close, or the outcome uncertain, for any of their candidates on November 4, then Elias will likely be among the lawyers who swoop in to wage the high-stakes legal battles that follow—and in the process, finally answer a defining question of the Trump era: Can the legal system actually constrain a lawless president?

Elias is already something of a wartime consigliere for the Democratic elite. Born and raised in New York, he earned a law degree at Duke University and then moved to Washington, D.C., in the 1990s. His big break in Democratic politics came in 1998, when he represented former Nevada Senator Harry Reid in a recount fight that saw Democrats hold the seat by just 428 votes. Over the next 20 years, he steadily became a stalwart ally for top Democrats caught in dogfights: He took part in Al Franken’s successful recount battle in Minnesota in 2008, which helped create the Democratic supermajority that passed the Affordable Care Act about a year later, and in Bill Nelson’s unsuccessful effort in Florida in 2018. (After Nelson hired Elias, Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that the Democrats had “sent their best Election stealing lawyer” to commit election fraud. The president’s ire may have been personal: Elias is infamous among Republicans, because, while working for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, he hired Fusion GPS to produce the research that led to the salacious and unverified Steele dossier.)



Some of Elias’s most influential work took place in the realm of campaign finance—sometimes in ways that undercut liberal efforts to remove money from politics. After the Supreme Court’s landmark 2010 ruling in Citizens United, Elias, who was then working for a group devoted to electing Democratic candidates, was among the lawyers who asked the Federal Election Commission to issue an advisory opinion about political organizations that only made “independent expenditures.” That opinion helped usher in the age of the super PAC. And in 2014, Politico reported that he had played a key role in inserting a provision into a major spending bill that would significantly raise the cap on individual donations to political parties.