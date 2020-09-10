Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi Is a Hall of Wonders

Susanna Clarke is the author of two literary legends. The first is fictional. In Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, her 2004 debut novel, Clarke created an alternative England where magicians conjure warships out of the rain and walk through mirrors. The eponymous Strange and Norrell are gentleman scholars (and rivals) who restore the lost art of practical magic to early nineteenth-century England, only to find that they have unleashed forces beyond their control.



This first, fictional legend gave rise to a second, true one: the unlikely story of how Clarke came to write it at all. In a 2004 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Clarke recalled that she was teaching in Bilbao, Spain, when she had “a kind of waking dream” about a man who had “been dabbling in magic, and something had gone badly wrong.” After returning to the U.K. in 1993, she took a short writing workshop with the fantasy and sci-fi writers Colin Greenland and Geoff Ryman. She showed them a story called “The Ladies of Grace Adieu,” which takes place within the Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell universe but concerns the lives of Regency lady magicians.

Greenland sent the story to the author Neil Gaiman, a friend. “It was terrifying from my point of view to read this first short story that had so much assurance,” Gaiman told the Times. “It was like watching someone sit down to play the piano for the first time and she plays a sonata.” When Clarke eventually finished the novel and engaged an agent, in 2003, the book’s heft and supernatural themes made dollar signs flash in Bloomsbury’s eyes. The Harry Potter craze was then in its ascendancy, and with its close-enough magical topic, Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell earned Clarke a huge advance and an international publicity rollout. Upon its publication, Strange & Norrell sat on the New York Times bestseller list for over two months.

Clarke exploded into literary celebrity, then vanished. She published The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories in 2006, a collection of tales expanding upon the original piece that caused Greenland to pick up the telephone, but that was it. Now Clarke has explained the reason: 15 years ago, she fell down for no good reason. Ever since, she’s been affected by a difficult-to-diagnose fatigue syndrome causing migraines, exhaustion, and photosensitivity. After very dark years in the late 2000s, and extensive therapies, Clarke has now finished Piranesi, a novel whose title keen readers will recognize from her first book and which picks up the loose ends left in Strange & Norrell’s world.

Clarke’s two legends are beginning to merge into one. Having gone from the hustle and bustle of publishing a hit to living in seclusion, she has written a dreamlike follow-up to her busy, involved debut. From within the universe she constructed decades ago in her first writings, Clarke has taken the toughest problem of her own creation—what to do with all the otherworldly architecture she’s made possible—and turned it into an opportunity to explore the effects of trauma and dissociation on memory and identity.