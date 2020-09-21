Inside the FBI’s File on Soviet Poet-Dissident Yevgeny Yevtushenko

In 1961, the demands of fame—the barnstorming tours across America for thousands of fans; the fractious debates with John Steinbeck and Joseph Brodsky over whether he was sufficient in his dissent; the careful tending of political relationships with senior Soviet officials—lay in the future for Yevgeny Yevtushenko. So, too, did years of surveillance and monitoring that would lead to the formation of a 400-page FBI file, which was released to me in redacted form via a Freedom of Information Act request, following Yevtushenko’s death in 2017.

In the fall of 1961, the counterintelligence agents of the FBI had one concern: how to use this poem, written by a star of Soviet literature who performed to packed stadiums in his home country, as a form of propaganda. To start, a translator in the FBI’s New York field office wrote his own translation of “Babi Yar,” and some agents put together some accompanying remarks praising the poet’s bravery and condemning the Soviet Union’s official antisemitism. The project was then pitched to FBI leadership in a memo written by an agent named F.J. Baumgardner who, among his later activities, produced FBI memos labeling Martin Luther King Jr. a degenerate communist.

“It is believed that this poem ‘Babi Yar’ can be utilized by the Bureau as an excellent psychological weapon to further highlight anti-Semitism in the Soviet Union and to point out the lack of freedom of speech inside the Soviet Union,” Baumgardner wrote.