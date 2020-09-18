The Psychological Perks of Joining a Revolution

It would be temptingly easy to conclude that, through collective action, Ellinor has found a public-spirited purpose in life. But what could be a story about awakening class solidarity in the face of the private sector’s encroachments turns, in Hjorth’s darkly comic rendering, into something more personal and cutting. Ellinor finds that her purpose isn’t to work for the social good but to cultivate her own happiness. Reflecting on the campaign’s victory, Ellinor thinks: “It hadn’t been given the attention it deserved at the time, but it was good to know that so many people were on my, or rather, our side.” This small misstep neatly captures her inability to see beyond the desire to involve herself in “issues,” independent of what those issues actually are.

Ellinor wants to feel like she’s part of something bigger than herself, but in this acidic portrait, Hjorth suggests that there’s an element of self-interest in even the most civic-minded endeavors. Ellinor describes her journey of self-discovery as a “small, one-woman revolution.” In her mouth, even the language of social movements has been repurposed to serve the individual.

Ellinor’s portrait is typical of Hjorth, who is very good at parceling out her characters’ faults and mining them for hypocrisy. In the three books that have been translated into English, her protagonists—financially stable, seemingly straight white women over the age of 30—believe that they’re politically correct liberals, and would be surprised if you were to tell them otherwise. Their prejudices, which they rarely register, are folded into the texture of their ordinary observations. Walking through the center of Oslo, Ellinor catalogs what she’s wearing and then seamlessly remarks that there’s “a junkie” on every block.