Wendell Willkie’s World Without Borders

Willkie and FDR struck up an improbable friendship after the election. Despite the wide ideological gap that separated the two, they saw eye to eye on foreign policy, and Willkie became an important booster for FDR’s wartime policies. After Japan bombarded Pearl Harbor and other U.S. territories in the Pacific, and after the U.S. entered the conflict, the pair hatched a plan to send Willkie on a trip around the world. It was to be, as Zipp describes it, “something between a fact-finding tour and a propaganda circuit.”

And so Willkie took off, visiting Palestine, Iran, China, and many more countries and colonies on his 49-day, 28,000-mile journey. He dined with local leaders (such as with King Farouk of Egypt), talked strategy with generals (including with the esteemed British General Bernard Montgomery), gave speeches (locals and reporters regularly crowded around him), and always found ways to escape protocol. One journalist wrote that everywhere he went, Willkie “made formal diplomatic calls in a lounge suit instead of the sacred striped pants and tail coat of tradition,” imparting to everything “an atmosphere of clambake.” In one memorable scene, Willkie cheerfully debated communism with a Soviet engineer on a visit to a factory. In another, Willkie engaged Joseph Stalin in a tête-à-tête (after finessing around the U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union). The two made merry, and Willkie scribbled down a shopping list of Lend-Lease material for the U.S. to provide to the Soviets: 500 airplanes, 10,000 cargo trucks, two million tons of wheat, and so on. Willkie’s casual approach delighted Stalin, who remarked: “Mr. Willkie, you know I grew up a Georgian peasant. I am unschooled in pretty talk. All I can say is that I like you very much.”

It is tempting to dismiss the flight—and the hoopla that accompanied Willkie—as a P.R. stunt for a failed politician. But, as Zipp shows, this overlooks the very real influence that Willkie wielded. His freewheeling ways pulled diplomatic negotiations out of wood-paneled, smoke-filled rooms and pushed them into the public sphere. And this troubled imperial metropoles. British officials closely monitored Willkie, worrying that his anti-imperialist antics would yank American support from Britain. An exasperated Churchill even felt compelled to respond to Willkie’s critiques in a now-famous speech. “I have not become the King’s First Minister in order to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire,” Churchill announced in November 1942, only weeks after Willkie returned home. Meanwhile, his unbuttoned diplomacy charmed Asian and African officials, who were accustomed to the high-handedness of Europeans. In Iran, under occupation by both Britain and the Soviet Union, Willkie took a keen 23-year-old shah on his very first plane ride.