The World Is Finally Ready for Beverly Glenn-Copeland

He told his mother he was a boy at age three, and remembers “making muscles in the mirror” when all the girls were primping their hair. As he grew up, he said, “some of my subconscious, bit by bit, began to emerge.” He realized that the music he was drawn to, like West African drumming, related to different strands of his own DNA. “I said, ‘I see: This is the West African. This is the Irish and the Celt speaking here. This is the Indigenous part speaking here,’” referring to his father’s mother, who was raised Cherokee. In a 2017 interview, he recalled the first time he heard bagpipes, in Montreal. “I had never heard pipes before and I ran into the window and just burst into tears,” he said. “I almost passed out, it was so amazing what I was listening to. It struck such a deep chord. Unbeknownst to me, I had Celtic grandmothers.”

He told his mother he was a boy at age three, and remembers “making muscles in the mirror” when all the girls were primping their hair.

Glenn-Copeland received a scholarship to study music at McGill University in Montreal, where he was the first Black student in the faculty of music when he arrived in 1961. He lived in a women’s residency and was open about his relationships with women at a time when that was dangerous. Homosexuality was only decriminalized in Canada in 1969, and he describes his dorm-mates as “totally, totally freaked.” More importantly, “So was the assistant dean of women of the whole university. Not the dean of women, she wasn’t freaked at all—but the assistant dean of women didn’t know that.” When he eventually fled the women’s residency, he recalled with a plum-rich laugh, the dean of women ended up giving Glenn-Copeland and his then-girlfriend a bunch of furniture.

“I’m joshing about the whole thing now, but it was quite painful,” he said. “Especially because my parents were very involved at that point and worrying about me and thinking that I wasn’t going to be safe in society. And they were reading all of these psychological assessments [written] by psychiatrists, and believing it.” He didn’t come out as trans, he said, “until the society started having a bit of a conversation about the difference in folks.” He’s known he was trans since 1995, when he read a memoir on the beach in Cape Cod. As the writer described their earliest memories, Glenn-Copeland said, “I just sat up—because I was lying down. I just sat up and went, ‘Wait a minute. Those are my memories.’ And in that moment I went, ‘Oh, I get it. I’m transgendered. That’s what’s happened here, and there’s been no word for it. So how would I know what to call it myself?’”