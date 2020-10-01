There’s No Such Thing as Ethical Grocery Shopping

Of all the edible creatures in the sea, America’s favorite is the shrimp. We gorge upon their flesh to the tune of 4.4 pounds per person per year. Accordingly, the business of shrimp is oceanic: In 2017, the amount of shrimp imported to the United States grew to 1.5 billion pounds, representing over 1 percent of the nation’s entire foreign trade deficit.

Shrimp are perhaps the paradigmatic grocery store item. They used to be expensive, and now they’re not. They are born animals, and when they die they become meat, then cargo, then merchandise represented by a bar code—a product with a notably high profit yield on the grocery floor because it’s a dirt-cheap factory-farmed import.

As Benjamin Lorr notes in his horrifying new book, The Secret Life of Groceries, the “fishmonger” at stores like Whole Foods only exists as window dressing, designed to lure the fish-loving customer to the actually profitable frozen shrimp in the freezers nearby. This kind of casting is true of nearly all supermarket employees, Lorr explains, who would be automated away in a heartbeat if the data didn’t show that the average American consumer prefers a human touch.

Unfortunately, the shrimp imported into the U.S. food supply are farmed using slave labor. That’s not really a disputable fact: In 2018, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that shrimp imported from countries with “poor regulations,” like Thailand, had 92 percent of the U.S. market share. According to the relevant NGOs, “17 to 60 percent” of Thai shrimp includes slave labor at some stage in its supply chain. That might sound “like a wildly high error range,” Lorr observes, “but nobody knows anything in this world.”

Fortunately for those making money off the whole enterprise, dead shrimp can tell no tales.

None of this is news. The Guardian broke the story on Thai shrimp industry slave labor five years ago. And yet nothing happened, with the shrimp business in fact continuing to boom further. This is because the entire supply chain putting food in our supermarkets has been whittled down to the sharpest edge of profitability by suit-wearing Midwesterners who pride themselves on exemplifying the American capitalist spirit. It’s more surprising that anybody put the Thai shrimp industry story on a newspaper front page, Lorr thinks, than it is that we’re eating the fruits of indentured labor.