There’s No Such Thing as Ethical Grocery Shopping

It’s worth reproducing in full what Margie Mason of the Associated Press told Lorr about Whole Foods’ reaction to her Pulitzer-winning reporting on child labor in the Thai shrimp industry, because it demonstrates the gulf between the way Whole Foods must present itself in public and the way it is actually run:

When our story came out … Whole Foods was calling us and pleading, saying none of the shrimp from that plant got into their supply chain. And we were just baffled. “How can you be sure? We are the people who informed your supplier! Are you saying you have closer oversight of your supplier’s supply chain than they do? If so, how? Your exporter had no idea. Your importer had no idea. So how can you be so sure?” But they just kept pleading and pleading. It was crazy making.

Determined to find some certainty at the other end of the supply chain, Lorr goes on a reporting mission to Thailand, where he meets and profiles a laborer from Myanmar named Tun-Lin. He had no idea what he was signing up for when a recruiter approached him in Samut Sakhon and then kept him locked up with 25 other men in a room with no mattresses in it. He’s lost a hand, and years of his life, but considers himself lucky.

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Through the story of Tun-Lin’s career, Lorr proves that there’s no way for a grocery store buyer to trace the origin of all the shrimp they’re stocking because the chain of supply is fractured into nonsense. “Shrimp are raised everywhere,” Lorr writes, “shipped to new, more specialized facilities at each stage, combined with others, then separated back out. The concept of traceability barely makes sense.” Tun-Lin himself barely had any idea where he was when he was working on the boats.