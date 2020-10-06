Claudia Rankine Has a Few Questions

In her newest book, Claudia Rankine takes on the oldest question in politics: How ought we to live together? Just Us completes Rankine’s trilogy of works on race in the United States, following Don’t Let Me Be Lonely: An American Lyric and Citizen: An American Lyric. Published in 2014, a year marred by police killings and sustained protests against police violence, Citizen found a way to describe the psychic violence of being Black in the U.S. Bending the genre of lyric poem just shy of breaking, the book encompassed events ranging from George Zimmerman killing Trayvon Martin to Zinedine Zidane head-butting a fellow soccer player during the 2006 FIFA World Cup. In a haunting piece about Hurricane Katrina, characteristic of Citizen’s tone, the speaker narrates:



we are drowning here still in the difficulty … He said, I don’t know what the water wanted. It wanted to show you no one would come.

New Orleans in 2005 is not Ferguson in 2014 is not Los Angeles in 1992. One tragedy can’t be exchanged for another. But Citizen suggested how violence—epistemic, political, environmental—never rested far from the Black experience.

Whereas that work explored the interiority of Black people who have had to protest that their lives matter, Just Us examines the attitudes of white people who take it for granted that their lives do. In the new book, Rankine tries to account for norms and expectations she worries have escaped scrutiny. She wants to “know what it is to be white.” She wonders why a stranger she’s talking to in an airport lounge thinks his son would’ve been accepted to Yale if only he had a “diversity card” to play. She asks why her friend thinks he’s being punished for the sins of his forefathers when he doesn’t get this job or that promotion. She tries to understand what parts of whiteness (blond hair, maybe) can be snipped off and carried by anyone.

The psychology of white people is of particular interest for Rankine, since in order to find a politics that allows us to live together, we’re going to have to develop relationships that, she writes, “all of history [is] against.” That can’t happen without engaging white people as white people. If Citizen bore witness to systemic racism, Just Us is best understood as a possible model for the kind of relations Rankine thinks we need to cultivate.

As Rankine worked on the book, she began habitually transcribing her conversations with white people. Then she would submit them to an independent fact-checker, responsible for culling the transcripts for anything that wasn’t strictly accurate. And finally, Rankine would give the fact-checked transcripts back to whomever she’d had the conversation with and ask them to verify, correct, and augment the pieces and then to respond. The magic of this process is that Rankine insists on dissolving any lingering uncertainty about these encounters. Who among us has not wondered, after some white person’s offhand comment hits our ears the wrong way, How sure can I be of what she meant? … Am I projecting onto her without merit? This kind of second-guessing is almost second nature. In a world that relies on the hesitation and self-doubt I just described, Rankine refuses.