The Poetry of Louise Glück

In fact there is something “disembodied, triumphant, dead”—Whitman’s words—about Glück’s usual voice (barring some uncollected songs, in a more demotic manner, which are I think not successful). She sees experience from very far off, almost through the wrong end of a telescope, transparently removed in space or time. It is this removal which gives such mythological power, in The House on Marshland. to the account of her parents’ lives and of her own childhood, and makes their family constellation into a universal one. In the brilliant “Still Life” she reconstitutes the overexposed Kodak shot in every reader’s photograph album, revealing the impossibility of family relations, the aversion and separation in the poses family life makes us strike when, if we were animals, we would curl up out of the sun, out of postures, and be spared these stiff and unnatural configurations.

Glück’s poems of family life tend to avoid the biographical, as a way of avoiding the inevitably helpless “I.” Lyric has, historically, voiced a prayer or a complaint, both presupposing a listener, the “thou” of remedy. But if there is no “thou,” the voice can make no leap to another ear, can scarcely conceive of itself as subject. An inflexible statement of what is must replace protest, plea, confiding, intercession, and defense. Glück resolutely gives the blank title “Poem” to her ur-poem of family life, with its inescapable images of man, wife, spring, a house, and an unborn child. The only unexpected component in the complex is the man’s writing. He is a poet, and doubles for Glück herself in this archetypal tale. The woman’s face in the mirror takes on the contours of an icon or a mandala, as she becomes a Muse and her mirrored reflection causes that writing which takes on the function of life, as ink replaces blood. The conundrum of marriage is set for the unborn child, a conundrum she can never solve; the house is immobile in the constricting universe; and once again, nature, unbidden, sends forth those weak blooms vulnerable to the first frost, the first too-rough airs of heaven. Such a poem appears to exhaust one form of life, and thereby earns its title: there is a house, a couple, suffering, “what binds them together,” reproduction, a child, an utterance in ink: what else could there be? And the tale of life unrolls unstoppably on: the child who enters the parents’ lives must go to school and propitiate the mysterious teachers, intent on silencing the children into the classroom order.

The first day of school is not an unattempted topic (though school itself appears less in poetry than one might expect): but Glück’s “The School Children” takes it more seriously than any previous description I can recall. Glück’s is post-Freudian poetry; its wide-eyed and appalled gaze takes seriously the gulfs and abysses of the child’s experience, an experience shared by the mother frightened for her departing child. Glück’s mothers find themselves in the last phase of fertility; the orchards—which are the mothers themselves—are yielding only a few late apples of maternity and love, “so little ammunition” to fortify the children with, before the mothers themselves turn into barren gray limbs. The children make the first great crossing— from the shore of the mothers to the shore of the teachers—and it is a sacrificial rite, the yearly tribute to the Minotaur. The nails are waiting for the children, the mothers are trapped in the orchards. There is no prayer, no protest, no outcry, even: only the primal simplicity of the narrator.