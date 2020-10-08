The Poetry of Louise Glück

“All Hallows” appeared on the first page of Louise Glück’s The House on Marshland (1975). If there were echoes of Stevens and perhaps of Sexton, they were assimilated into a new voice. “All Hallows” is about bearing a child—or so it seems to me—but it is saturated by the poet’s sense of her own birth. A mother has paid some unspeakable price into an invisible hand, has enabled the gold seeds, and the child victim is sold into bondage, enticed into the world. When a human couple takes on the unknown in the form of a baby, it is a time of “harvest or pestilence”: their spring flowering is over, and, after the fashion of an archetypal Nativity, the baby is born in the cold. The “toothed moon,” a savage Jack O’Lantern, rises in a sinister ascendancy, a parody of the Christmas Star. The deceptive title and peaceful beginning lead to the frightened child-soul leaving its tree nest, beckoned by the evil fairy-tale voice—“Come here/ Come here, little one.” The helplessness of the child, the complicity of its mother, the cannibal jaws of the moon, make the title in one sense a blasphemy; but the pity for the child, the uncertainty whether this is harvest or pestilence, the sense of a waiting landscape, all make the title, in another sense, the most reserved of benedictions. The whole poem trembles on a verge: “And the soul creeps out of the tree.” Nativity, said Shakespeare, crawls to maturity: where Shakespeare saw the crooked eclipses, Glück sees the toothed moon.

A powerful re-seeing of family life animates many of the poems in The House on Marshland. down to its last poem, “The Apple Trees,” spoken by a woman to a man who is leaving her; he is the father of her child, in a dream, she holds up the child to him, saying “See what you have made”—

and counted out the whittled ribs, the heart on its blue stalk.

As a mother’s view of her child, this is unnerving: she sees him as artifact and X-ray plate, with the dispassionate eye of a woodcarver or a radiologist. In that dispassionate eye so stiffened against the distortions of love. Glück exerts a clear sovereignty that attracts our assent rather than inquiry. One scarcely wants to ask the secret of certain impeccable lines:

And the deer— how beautiful they are, as though their bodies did not impede them. Slowly they drift into the open through bronze panels of the sunlight. (“Messengers”)

Glück’s rhythm yearns toward the deer: we think of the isolate Mariner pained by “the many men, so beautiful,” as we see that this speaker, “impeded” by her body, envies the natural paradise of the deer, drifting through sun as through some etherealized version of the Ghiberti doors. And yet, at the end, these natural messengers, if I read the poem aright, are superseded by the wounded, disembodied consciousness:

...they come before you like dead things, saddled with flesh, and you above them, wounded and dominant.

The perverse dramatist of the poem has perhaps learned something from Sylvia Plath. But Glück’s tone owes nothing to Plath; it is not Lawrentian or clinical (Plath’s two extremes), but rather, as one auditor said after Glück’s Harvard reading last year, “unearthly.”