Yes, You Have a Duty to Vote

Maskivker’s invocation of this concept of justice alerts us to the strong influence on her of the work of John Rawls, something she freely acknowledges. Michael Sandel has been perhaps ­Rawls’s foremost academic critic, strongly objecting to his liberal, neo-Kantian philosophy of putting the “right” (a system of justice independent of any other moral principles) over the “good” (the moral vision through which a community seeks to secure the good life), as opposed to deriving the former from the latter. It is little surprise, then, that Maskivker begins her section on republicanism with an attack on Sandel, accusing him of seeking “moral perfectionism” and of advancing an “incomplete notion of human flourishing” that prizes political involvement above all else.

Maskivker shows more sympathy for what she calls neo-republicanism. This tradition, she explains, derives from the writings of Machiavelli and is instrumental in character, viewing political participation as a means to the end of thwarting tyranny, or achieving a state of “non-domination.” Maskivker indicates, though, that many Americans, especially those at the lower end of the economic and educational scales—who register far lower rates of electoral participation than those in the upper echelons of society do—aren’t necessarily living in a condition of non-domination, since politicians tend to ignore the needs of groups whose members don’t come out in significant numbers at election time. These nonvoters, she says, subsist in a state of “representational inequality.”

This was the situation that German political scientist Armin Schäfer addressed when he wrote a 2011 article called “Republican Liberty and Compulsory Voting.” Schäfer noticed that rates of electoral participation across the Western world were in decline, with the notable exception of the Scandinavian countries, where the scale of voting in national elections was holding steady. Schäfer explained that when the overall percentage of citizens voting drops significantly, the relative proportion as well as the absolute number of the disadvantaged participating in elections plummet. Both Maskivker and Schäfer cite studies demonstrating that the smaller the percentage of the poor who vote, the less generous their government benefits become, a vicious circle that Schäfer proposes to short-circuit by making voting mandatory for everyone.