How Police Unions Bully Politicians

On May 31, as another night of disruptive protest overtook New York City streets, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, one of the unions representing NYPD officers, posted a photo of an arrest record on Twitter. Derived from an internal police database, the image revealed the protester’s height, weight, address, date of birth, and driver’s license information. It also revealed her name: Chiara de Blasio, the 25-year-old daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them,” the typo-laden caption read. “Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted Units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs.” By morning, Twitter had removed the post, which violated its privacy rules, and temporarily suspended the union’s account. But the message to the mayor had been delivered.



De Blasio called the move “unconscionable” and defended his daughter. “I admire that she was out there trying to change something she thought was unjust,” he said. But as protests continued, de Blasio often sided with the NYPD against the movement in the streets, insisting—despite plentiful video evidence to the contrary—that the NYPD was showing “a lot of restraint.” Meanwhile, the SBA president, Edward Mullins, stuck to his guns. “Our police department is being held back,” Mullins told The New York Times. His intended audience was clear: “Is that why you’re tying our hands, because your daughter is out there?” Almost immediately, the city granted Mullins’s wish for a mounted unit, and on June 3, the NYPD deployed officers on horseback to protect “high-risk areas” from looters.

Mullins told me that he hadn’t realized the tweeted image revealed Chiara’s personal data. “In hindsight, I wish I looked at it closer,” he said. “I certainly didn’t mean to cause her any harm.” But he stood by his argument. The mayor had said he didn’t know she was there—“but what’s the real truth?” Mullins asked. “I can tell you where my kids are every day of the week.”

The conflict between de Blasio and the city’s police unions is storied. During two funerals for officers slain in 2014 in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, members of the NYPD dramatically turned away from the mayor while he addressed them. The relationship has been strained ever since. Mullins, who has presided over the SBA for the past 18 years, is known for his bombast; he delights in provoking New York’s liberal political elite. This February, after another pair of officers were shot, he announced on Twitter that the NYPD was “declaring war” on the mayor. In May, he called the city’s health commissioner at the time a “bitch.” He calls himself a “crazy Irish guy.” These antics, he told me, get results. “If it didn’t work, we wouldn’t be talking about it, right?”

It may be a new extreme to dox a mayor’s daughter for exercising her First Amendment rights, but the act is consistent with an increasingly aggressive strategy undertaken by police associations across the country to secure their political aims. Police unions deploy ominous social media campaigns to vilify and intimidate reform-minded legislators. They exploit racialized law-and-order rhetoric to polarize the public. And they threaten liberal mayors with widespread civic chaos and destruction if their demands aren’t met. The goal is to preserve the privileges—chiefly, job security and scarce oversight—they have won during decades of agitating and political accommodation. The question is whether, amid widespread popular demonstrations against racist policing, the strategy will continue to work.