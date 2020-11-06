You are using an outdated browser.
Sidewalks


I saw my breath this morning    from a shiver of an engine 
in between sleep and consciousness       today I don’t need 
any hospital socks to stay warm      my windows are not 
barred    my door is not a fence    for you to be safe in   no 
cops have been called to my antics     I am declared sane 
to live         in this city    where over 40% of police killings 
involve the mentally-ill those who lost the ability to control 
desires urges to harm self and others          fear in uniform 
shoots    blood splatters   onto sidewalks   a mother’s tears 
heave the torn umbilical cords    the deep sigh of weapons 
licensed to kill   and sometimes 60% of myself condemns 
the other 40          memories    tree trunks graffitied    carved 
initials    skin branded      ropes hang from branches      belts 
sway to an old tune    of a drunken father who whipped the 
shit out of his boys          who later molested his grandchild 
a hard lesson to learn resiliency push through the cement 
to not be labeled insane from this    to not be so wounded 
to believe the world is against you   you   against the world 

Thea Matthews is the author of Unearth [The Flowers]. She is an MFA Poetry candidate at New York University.

