

I saw my breath this morning from a shiver of an engine

in between sleep and consciousness today I don’t need

any hospital socks to stay warm my windows are not

barred my door is not a fence for you to be safe in no

cops have been called to my antics I am declared sane

to live in this city where over 40% of police killings

involve the mentally-ill those who lost the ability to control

desires urges to harm self and others fear in uniform

shoots blood splatters onto sidewalks a mother’s tears

heave the torn umbilical cords the deep sigh of weapons

licensed to kill and sometimes 60% of myself condemns

the other 40 memories tree trunks graffitied carved

initials skin branded ropes hang from branches belts

sway to an old tune of a drunken father who whipped the

shit out of his boys who later molested his grandchild

a hard lesson to learn resiliency push through the cement

to not be labeled insane from this to not be so wounded

to believe the world is against you you against the world