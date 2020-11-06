I saw my breath this morning from a shiver of an engine
in between sleep and consciousness today I don’t need
any hospital socks to stay warm my windows are not
barred my door is not a fence for you to be safe in no
cops have been called to my antics I am declared sane
to live in this city where over 40% of police killings
involve the mentally-ill those who lost the ability to control
desires urges to harm self and others fear in uniform
shoots blood splatters onto sidewalks a mother’s tears
heave the torn umbilical cords the deep sigh of weapons
licensed to kill and sometimes 60% of myself condemns
the other 40 memories tree trunks graffitied carved
initials skin branded ropes hang from branches belts
sway to an old tune of a drunken father who whipped the
shit out of his boys who later molested his grandchild
a hard lesson to learn resiliency push through the cement
to not be labeled insane from this to not be so wounded
to believe the world is against you you against the world