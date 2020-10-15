Inside the Republican Plot for Permanent Minority Rule

Here’s one all-too-plausible way that Election Night 2020 might play out. It’s just after 11 p.m., when Fox News cuts live to President Trump’s reelection party. Millions of mail-in ballots remain to be counted in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but Trump claims victory based on the early tabulations from in-person voting. “We must go with the election night results,” he tells a cheering crowd of Republicans sporting MAGA caps, and no more than a smattering of face masks. “This is the only honest count,” he says, insisting as he has countless times over the past year that mail-in and absentee ballots are fraudulent and corrupt. He announces that his legal team will demand that courthouses nationwide end the counting of fake ballots. “Trump Reelected,” the Fox News chyron obligingly blares. Democrats urge patience as these key swing states continue the torturous tally; the constitutional system strains and bursts. In Pennsylvania, it’s clear that mail-in ballots have tipped the state blue. Wisconsin’s conservative state Supreme Court, however, stops its count entirely, and, as lawyers battle, the state’s GOP-dominated legislature makes clear that it will use the constitutional authority reaffirmed in Bush v. Gore and appoint a slate of Republican electors.

It’s an entirely foreseeable outcome—and a completely preventable one. If Pennsylvania’s and Wisconsin’s legislatures joined the nearly 40 states that allow election administrators to begin preparing mail-in ballots on receipt, or simply prior to Election Day, so much uncertainty—to say nothing of an epic constitutional struggle—could be avoided. If, that is, these legislative majorities in each state choose to avoid it.

The story of why these legislatures, and dozens of others like them throughout the country, are ignoring the alarming enclosure of voting rights from on high is the story of the rise of the Trumpian right. It’s a tangled saga stretching back to the early aughts, as enterprising political operatives on the right began experimenting with new, high-tech ways to marginalize and disenfranchise key constituencies of voters that were starting to emerge as the building blocks of a potential Democratic majority coalition. It involves the militant weaponization of a landmark Supreme Court decision essentially rescinding the most substantive provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. But at its core, the Republican assault on open ballot access and fair legislative representation hinges on a simple offensive: wipe out competitive voting districts, and erect elaborate new requirements for voting, together with cumbersome new logistical obstacles to turning out on Election Day.

President Donald Trump bears daily testimony to the success of this multifront campaign against voting rights, not merely by virtue of his elevation to the presidency on a minority of the 2016 popular vote, but in his many Twitter outbursts and campaign rally broadsides depicting the push to ensure widespread voting by mail-in balloting as a left-wing effort to “rig” the election’s outcome by engineering rampant voter fraud. (This delusional assault on ballot access has also won the allegiance of Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, who has peddled entirely fabricated stories of voting-fraud prosecutions on national television.) The spectacle of a sitting president seeking to delegitimize the act of voting, and the expansion of access to the ballot, is unprecedented in our history, and a threat to the continued existence of our democracy should Trump win reelection. But the Republican assault on voting rights has been a far more quiet and protracted effort, taking shape in closed-door campaign strategy sessions and state legislative lobbies (or even secret hotel suites in Ohio called “the bunker” or a private “map room” in a Madison, Wisconsin, law office). And it begins, strangely enough, with the backlash to a principled bipartisan bid to secure the long-term future of the Voting Rights Act.

To understand how far the right-wing assault on voting rights has traversed in a comparatively short time, consider the late-career arc of retiring U.S. Representative James Sensenbrenner. The Wisconsin Republican was first elected to his state’s assembly during the tumultuous year of 1968, and he recalled in a 2017 op-ed how Black constituents in Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods had described to him the many obstructions that stood between them and the ballot box. In 1982, he heard those voices again as a second-term congressman, during hearings before the constitutional rights subcommittee on the first reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act. Powerful voices within his party, including Representative Henry Hyde and William Bradford Reynolds, the assistant attorney general who ran the Justice Department’s civil rights division, urged President Ronald Reagan to veto it. One of the most robust voices inside the department arguing against Section 2 of the act: a 26-year-old Washington newcomer named John Roberts. Sensenbrenner, whose relationship with Reagan dated back to his own days at Stanford in the 1960s, went to the White House and told the president that of all the civil rights legislation that emerged from that era, the Voting Rights Act had been the most transformative, but there was still much work to be done. Reagan ultimately signed a reauthorization that not only extended but strengthened the act, and in a lavish ceremony hailed the right to vote as “the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.”