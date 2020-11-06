So letting the bath run I sat

on the toilet & thought about

keeping the plug in till the water

spilt which made me think if

all things have as their cause what

happened how can you change

course, prior will spilling through

you or an unseen drain blocked

with gunk. In the case of cloves it

wasn’t that the smell drove the

Dutch to kill & pillage but that it

told them they were near & maybe

would do anything to get it, it

being what would spill through

them unabated. Last year, when

I tried to smell what the Dutch

smelt, the air was full of burning

cloves. The crematorium guard sat

near us smoking clove cigarettes,

smoke rising off him like a taxi

outside Schiphol airport in March.

‘Baker Street’ by Gerry Rafferty

was playing on the speakers & you

were still in mourning, moaning

inwardly, letting every sound spill

through & out of you like water.