Martin Amis, the Accidental Memoirist

How do you solve a problem like Martin Amis? Like Maria from The Sound of Music, he’s a clown to his detractors and a musician to his fans—the music of the well-tuned sentence, that is, and the clownery of the literary egomaniac. I’ve already checked to see whether any other reviewers have made this comparison before, because if there’s one thing Martin Amis hates, it’s a cliché. He titled his 2001 essay collection The War Against Cliché (“all writing is a campaign against cliché. Not just clichés of the pen but clichés of the mind and clichés of the heart”), and in his new book, Inside Story: How to Write, he defines a cliché as anything repeated—“any phrase that bears the taint of the second-hand.”

The problem with this kind of didacticism, from Amis, is that he’s become a byword for literary cliché himself. If a cliché is a formal expression whose original charm has been deadened through repetition, then nothing could better describe Amis’s reputation as an overrated, overpaid philanderer. But let’s leave Amis as a public figure out of it, for now, even though he’s behaved like such a plonker for so long—forever posing with cigarettes and soft expression like some nervous teenager; building a tabloid version of himself as a Don Juan among posh literary women; nurturing feuds with one celeb while leeching off the fame of another—that it’s difficult to approach his novels soberly.

The party-boy persona is so stale that these antics now elicit more pity than controversy. And if Amis is the “horrid little man” of his ex’s recollection—Julie Kavanaugh recalls him “chuckling away as he re-reads his own prose” while she cooked—does that matter to the books? Being horrid doesn’t mean your writing is de facto bad. Kingsley Amis’s bullying ways didn’t make a dent in the quality of Lucky Jim. In Martin’s case, however, it does seem to matter, because his writing has been led astray by Martin’s ego’s idea of what an author should be.

In his haste to escape the taint of the second-hand, Amis has reached for egregious figures of speech, but then repeated them, as if forgetting they’ve already been used. Twice he has made jokes about trial separations being “almost always a complete success.” He uses the word “deliquescent” frequently: “deliquescent macadam”; “The Deliquescent Virgin”; “Dodo, whose corpulence, in tendency, was not deliquescent but all stretched and taut.” After reading only a handful of his books, I found Amis twice describing a stew as “farting,” and one of those instances referred to a vulva half-glimpsed beyond a hot girl’s nightie—a “farting cassoulet of pussy” to be precise, although in fairness he claims his brother said it. Women’s bodies are “like tits on a wand” to such an extent that Inside Story includes an anecdote about a young woman making fun of Amis about it: “‘What was it you once said? About the wand?’”

Amis repeats himself, or rather self-quotes, with an abundance that leads to what I can only call intra-oeuvre clichédness. That might just be a stingy way to label what might also be termed “style,” but there’s no room for any of that in Amis’s own theory of cliché. This contradiction matters, not because it condemns Amis but because it expresses something at the heart of his practice: specifically, a poorly concealed self-consciousness about writing well, paired with an equivalent lack of self-awareness about where his own talents really lie.