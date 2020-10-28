A Mission to Expose Far-Right Hate

These days, there is, to be sure, no shortage of studies of white supremacy, from the trenchant scholarship of Alexandra Minna Stern and Kathleen Belew to the powerful reporting of Vegas Tenold and David Neiwert. Where precisely Lavin’s book fits in this firmament may, at first, seem a bit unclear. Culture Warlords is not truly a history or an ethnography or a memoir or even really a travelogue from racist site to racist site. It belongs, rather, to an older model of writing. It is a jeremiad, in the very best sense. There may be deeper, more comprehensive studies of the far right, but the value of Culture Warlords is its anger. It is appropriate that the current profile picture on Lavin’s prolific Twitter account shows her wielding a massive sword. With her frankness and unapologetic partisanship, Lavin models an activist-journalist-scholar approach, the writer as warrior.

As she mentions early in Culture Warlords, Lavin’s first experience with antisemitism came online. She grew up attending Orthodox Jewish schools in a neighborhood of Teaneck, New Jersey, known colloquially as the “Hebrew Hills.” The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, hers was a childhood “in which every meaningful personal relationship I had was with a Jew.” As a result, antisemitism was largely abstract to Lavin until adulthood, when she took a job as an editorial intern with the tiny, venerable Jewish Telegraphic Agency. At this time, she felt secure in her “secular, cultural Judaism,” but she quickly learned that one of the main traffic drivers to JTA was the white supremacist website Stormfront.org. It turned out the neo-Nazis reveled in stories about Jews—Jews behaving badly, Jews exercising power, Jews identified publicly as Jews. Reading the graphic, anonymous threats they sent made her “bones ache,” Lavin writes, but from that moment, she knew she was “going to fight.”

Culture Warlords is an account of a year in that battle. On June 1, 2019, Lavin joined more than 90 far-right and white supremacist groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. There, she went by “Tommy” and just lurked and observed. Soon, though, she became more active. Lavin decided to endow Tommy with an anime porn addiction and have him join an online incel forum. Though one survey suggested that 40 percent of incels—short for “involuntary celibate”—are people of color, Lavin found that racism was rife in their online spaces, with “radicalized misogyny” leading users “straight into the arms of white supremacy.” Soon Tommy transformed into a pickup-driving West Virginian “holy warrior for Christ” and joined several white nationalist online religious groups. There, Lavin studied the bizarre and vitriolic conflict between white supremacist Christians (who celebrate mass murders of Jews and Muslims and view the Crusades as something of a Lost Cause) and white supremacist pagans (who loathe Jesus as a Jew and are drawn instead to the Norse gods by the lure of “what they see as an all-white religion, freed from the taint of Jewish perfidy”).