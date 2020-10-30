Glenn Greenwald Throws a Fit

It takes a special kind of gall to quit a six-figure media job in the doomed year of 2020. But that’s just what Glenn Greenwald has done, following in the martyred footsteps of erstwhile New York Times free thinker Bari Weiss. In a 4,000-word Substack post, Greenwald resigned from his healthy perch at The Intercept, a publication he co-founded, explaining, in his typically piqued and exhaustive manner, that he had been “censored.”

The censorship—an inflated and, in this case, misapplied term that Greenwald would probably mock if used by someone else—concerns a column Greenwald submitted about Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop. In Greenwald’s view, the column was censored in favor of a pro-Biden narrative being promulgated throughout The Intercept, a once noble publication now laid low by the plague of liberal-leftist illiberalism and groupthink that has become Greenwald’s recent obsession. As part of his comprehensive documentation of his Intercept exit, Greenwald posted the column on Substack, where he said his writing will appear for now.

Greenwald also posted email exchanges with Intercept editors that indicate they thought the column, among other deficits, included sweeping and unsubstantiated claims about media malfeasance and implied Biden family corruption. As Intercept editor Peter Maas wrote, in a section that Greenwald bolded: “Overall I think this piece can work best if it is significantly narrowed down to what you first discussed with Betsy [Reed]—media criticism about liberal journalists not asking Biden the questions he should be asked more forcefully, and why they are failing to do that.”

Censorship! Or, just maybe, an editorial note that a notoriously egotistical writer doesn’t like. That Greenwald chose to bold this section—as if it exemplified the suppressive behavior of what he calls “an increasingly authoritarian, fear-driven, repressive editorial team in New York bent on imposing their own ideological and partisan preferences on all writers”—only reveals his lack of familiarity with any rigorous editing.

You could spend hours of your life that you’ll never get back parsing Greenwald’s resignation letter, his spiked column, the emails from editors, and his feverish tweets about it all. Instead, you could skip to the real problem here, which is that Greenwald seems to think he is beyond editing or critique. As he wrote to an editor, “Recall that under my contract, and the practice of The Intercept over the last seven years, none of my articles is edited unless it presents the possibility of legal liability or complex original reporting.”