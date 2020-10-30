Glenn Greenwald Throws a Fit

Beyond how grim it all looks, it’s rather sad. Greenwald has done groundbreaking reporting on NSA surveillance and Brazilian corruption. He’s risked jail to report necessary truths. He’s correct that much of the media is, in one form or another, corrupt—occupying a narrow Overton window, funded by special interests, willing to launder the reputations of awful people like Greenwald’s bête noire David Frum, the former George W. Bush speechwriter who is comfortably ensconced at The Atlantic. Cable news is irredeemable. A great deal of digital media is sponsored content, ad fraud, and content farms propping up more prestigious investigative units or simply pumping money into the pockets of venal corporate owners. Individual journalists, when they aren’t forced to seek an exit from an industry in terminal decline, are left to chase readers and clout on Twitter. There’s plenty to mock, as Greenwald spends hours doing each day. Whether his ornery brand of media criticism—often divorced from the material and labor conditions afflicting the profession—is the best use of his time and influence is apparently not up for question.

Betsy Reed, The Intercept’s editor in chief, summed up the situation well, writing in a response to Greenwald’s resignation: “We have the greatest respect for the journalist Glenn Greenwald used to be, and we remain proud of much of the work we did with him over the past six years. It is Glenn who has strayed from his original journalistic roots, not The Intercept.”

Bombast and ego have always been at the heart of Greenwald’s writing. But like many star journalists left to marinate in their own juices for too long, he’s become an asshole who equates being edited with the targeted suppression of his righteous beliefs. Whatever he does next will be interesting, at least at first, but absent a Snowden-level leak entrusted to him, his work is unlikely to be essential. That’s not all for the worse. With excellent reporting on militarism, political corruption, environmental issues, and much else, The Intercept has matured into an important publication producing exactly the kind of broadly adversarial journalism Greenwald has always sought. Its many fine journalists will be better off when they are out of the founder’s long shadow. Greenwald himself may not be.