In The Undoing, a Grisly Murder Rocks High Society Manhattan

Everybody loves to watch “smug marrieds”—to borrow Bridget Jones’s phrase—fall apart, and if they’re rich, then all the better. That lust for schadenfreude is what sells tabloid stories about celebrity breakups, but it’s also been at the heart of some of the best-scripted screen psychodramas of the past decade. In hit book adaptations like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies and crime series like Broadchurch and The Fall, a parade of contented spouses have been shattered by the revelation that their husband or wife was simply not who they said they were but in fact a violent criminal.

Why are these stories of marital reversal so engaging? Part of it is our simple appetite for a fall from grace, but another part is the way other people’s misfortunes seem like vindications of our own, different choices: I would have known, we think to ourselves, safe in our confirmation bias, and nestle further into the couch.

That fatal assumption is both the subject and the title of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, now an HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and airing under the title The Undoing. The plots of the book and the show differ to the extent that one doesn’t spoil the other, but the premise remains the same. Grace Reinhart (Kidman) is a happy relationship therapist living on the money-slicked Upper East Side of Manhattan with tween son Henry and pediatric oncologist husband Jonathan Sachs (Hugh Grant). She stalks the city clad in a revolving series of jewel-colored, expensive-looking coats, exuding an air of well-manicured comfort and satisfaction at the outcome of her life. Henry plays the violin. Every apartment building she enters has multiple doormen. Between scenes, shots of sunlight glinting off Manhattan architecture add to the sense of being granted access to a secret, rich-people New York, where everything is different. In details like this, director Susanne Bier and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) turn what could have been a workaday whodunnit into a show that practically smells of Central Park East.