In The Undoing, a Grisly Murder Rocks High Society Manhattan

That fatal assumption is both the subject and the title of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, now an HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and airing under the title The Undoing. The plots of the book and the show differ to the extent that one doesn’t spoil the other, but the premise remains the same. Grace Reinhart (Kidman) is a happy relationship therapist living on the money-slicked Upper East Side of Manhattan with tween son Henry and pediatric oncologist husband Jonathan Sachs (Hugh Grant). She stalks the city clad in a revolving series of jewel-colored, expensive-looking coats, exuding an air of well-manicured comfort and satisfaction at the outcome of her life. Henry plays the violin. Every apartment building she enters has multiple doormen. Between scenes, shots of sunlight glinting off Manhattan architecture add to the sense of being granted access to a secret, rich-people New York, where everything is different. In details like this, director Susanne Bier and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) turn what could have been a workaday whodunnit into a show that practically smells of Central Park East.

Your hackles rise without you noticing it, such is the deft work of screenwriter David E. Kelley (who also made Big Little Lies, which also starred Kidman). The true action kicks off when Grace attends a meeting to plan a fundraiser, the kind with an auction, in aid of her son’s exclusive private school, the Dalton-alike “Reardon.” The moms in attendance are all sleek older professionals with high-dollar husbands, except for one—a young woman named Elena, clearly of lesser means, who seems eager to join in but painfully out of place. The very next morning, Elena’s son finds her dead on the floor of her Harlem art studio, with a jammy splatter where her face used to be.

Look away now if you don’t want to read about the first of The Undoing’s many hairpin twists, because Grace is soon smacked with a second wet fish: Elena was not the interchangeable scholarship mom she’d presumed, but her husband’s mistress and potentially the mother of his newborn love child. From his pedestal as a cancer-curing saint, Jonathan Sachs has overnight fallen to the status of prime suspect in a murder case of the New York Post’s wet dreams. Grace is the laughingstock of the city. The woman who was so proud of her perfect marriage that she made a career out of dealing out relationship advice proves mortal, after all, and “MURDER DOC” is too good a headline to resist.