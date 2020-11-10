How the World Gave Up on the Stateless

Reformers agreed that citizenship determined people’s fundamental existence. The world was divided between those who basked in the sun of citizenship and those who languished in the shadows of statelessness.

But citizenship has rarely been the key to equality, and not only because states could so easily revoke it. After all, some of the world’s strictest hierarchies flourished within existing citizenship regimes and were sustained by mechanisms beyond naturalization laws. Black Americans under Jim Crow were U.S. citizens, but they lived under segregationist brutality. For much of the twentieth century, women in Japan, Russia, and France could hold passports but were harshly discriminated against by property, labor, and family laws and were long denied the right to vote. In Israel, Josef and his descendants made sure that Palestinians who did not flee in 1948 and who became Israeli citizens did not enjoy the full protection of the state. A flurry of zoning codes, discriminatory hiring policies, and public underinvestment schemes sought to preserve their status as a second-tier population and still continues today. The world’s main fault lines were therefore not just between citizens and the stateless. Full legal status did not look the same in all places or for all peoples, and its acquisition was only sometimes a solution to injustice.

The twentieth century’s most far-reaching emancipatory movements, therefore, did not focus only on obtaining citizenship but also on transforming the social and economic order in which citizenship existed. Struggles for gender equality, social democracy, and racial justice, which unfolded in parallel to the fight against statelessness, aimed to uproot the social, cultural, and political sources of inequality, often within states and their citizenship regimes. Their leaders viewed citizenship not as the ultimate shield from injustice but as a valuable social and legal status. This was also why, unlike Statelessness’s main protagonists, they complemented the fight for formal legal equality with other forms of action, such as challenging cultural representations or campaigning for material redistribution. They articulated broad social visions that went beyond the legal code, visions that helped them to galvanize mass mobilization. Passports alone were never going to eliminate the miseries of the stateless. This task was always going to require overcoming the animosities that led to their exclusion in the first place, even if this path defied universal prescriptions.

This, at least, was the lesson that other members of my family drew from their history. Among them was my father, Oliver Grünberg, whose German-Jewish parents were stripped of their citizenship by the Nazis in 1935 and later fled to South Africa. Just as Josef came to find life in Czarist Russia unbearable, Oliver grew to hate his native country and its racist apartheid regime. Upon turning 17 in 1964, he migrated to Israel, which he naïvely envisioned as a progressive experiment (an image fed by Israeli broadcasts to the Jewish diaspora), and became a citizen upon arrival. Unlike my great-uncle, however, Oliver dedicated his life to protesting its exclusionary politics. I have vivid childhood memories of accompanying him on visits to Palestinian villages, where he recorded people’s stories of their relatives, many of whom lived stateless and in exile. My father joined them in protest marches, where calls for the refugees’ return blended with demands for economic equality. When I asked him about these activities—as a child of Israel’s ethno-nationalist educational system, they were hardly intuitive—he answered that all of us share a destiny. We eat the same food and drink the same water, he said: Citizen or not, we prosper or sink together.