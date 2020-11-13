Waiting For Diana

I recently joked with a friend that the first three seasons amount to probably the most expensive and drawn-out prequel in television history.

Only in this latest season does Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) finally come to our side of the street—our reward for wading through the three previous seasons of relatively minor drama: the queen’s overly close friendship with a horse breeder named “Porchie”; a confusing sex scandal involving Prince Phillip’s osteopath; a young Prince Charles butchering the Welsh language; multiple failed attempts by all of them to show human emotion. I recently joked with a friend that the first three seasons amount to probably the most expensive and drawn-out prequel in television history. Even when Diana wasn’t on screen, her presence was everywhere. In seasons 1 and 2, as the queen denied Princess Margaret her love match to Peter Townsend in favor of a more suitable but ultimately disastrous marriage to Lord Snowdon, it was as if we were watching a dress rehearsal for the infamous War of the Waleses. And when the queen broke protocol and insisted that the Buckingham Palace flag be flown at half-mast to mark the death of John F. Kennedy, who among us did not gasp in horror, remembering that the palace refused to do the same for Diana following her car crash in Paris?

Now the real star has arrived, and everyone is jealous, or, as Princess Margaret would say, “positively constipated with envy.” That a 19-year-old girl, with nothing more than a shy downward gaze, silly sweaters covered with lambs, and blue eyeshadow could disrupt the pecking order is a greater affront to the other royals than any individual slight. And they are right to worry: Diana’s much-awaited appearance suggests The Crown’s appeal does not necessarily lie in the trappings of monarchy so much as in the possibility of its destruction. This season, which also explores the rise of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), is the first that forces the queen to contend with alternatives to a hierarchy based on aristocracy and royal succession. As the paparazzi lights flash, as the fan mail pours in, Diana comes to represent not the prestige of the British monarchy but rather a rejection of it in favor of something more egalitarian, and dare I say American: celebrity.

The new season opens with the queen mounting a horse in full military costume, as an IRA member asks in a voiceover: “Why are the English still with us?” It is the same question that comes up in the United States whenever there is a royal wedding or birth (or a new season of The Crown), with Twitter each time reliably supplying versions of the same We fought a war not to have to care about these people joke.