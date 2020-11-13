Waiting For Diana

In 1981, in their first public appearance after their wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited Brecon, a small town in Wales with a population a little under 8000. “It was very cold, but people didn’t seem to notice the cold because they were so excited about Diana coming,” Valerie Harris, a Brecon resident, would later recall . Townspeople lined both sides of the main street, waiting for the royal visitors to appear. Charles had decided they would each take one side of the street and switch off. Each time this happened, Diana’s part of the crowd would let out a huge groan of disappointment. As Charles shook their hands, they nonetheless continued calling out “Di! Di,” Harris remembered, “to come to their side.”

When The Crown premiered in 2016, some viewers had the same reaction. The series begins with a young and beautiful Queen Elizabeth I (Claire Foy) on the eve of her nuptials in 1947. Yet fans immediately began wondering when they could expect a glimpse of Princess Diana—who would not even be born for another 14 years. One tweeted “I watched the first episode of The Crown tonight. Unless Diana’s in the next one, I’m out.” Not long after the series premiere, magazines began speculating who would be cast to play the people’s princess. Perhaps Rosamund Pike, one publication speculated, could draw from her Gone Girl role to channel Diana, another wife at war with an adulterous husband. Show creator Andrew Morgan quickly stepped in to tamp down expectations, warning viewers in an interview with People magazine that Diana would not appear until Season 3 (which later turned into Season 4).

I recently joked with a friend that the first three seasons amount to probably the most expensive and drawn-out prequel in television history.

Only in this latest season does Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) finally come to our side of the street—our reward for wading through the three previous seasons of relatively minor drama: the Queen’s overly close friendship with a horse breeder named “Porchie”; a confusing sex scandal involving Prince Phillip’s osteopath; a young Prince Charles butchering the Welsh language; multiple failed attempts by all of them to show human emotion. I recently joked with a friend that the first three seasons amount to probably the most expensive and drawn-out prequel in television history. Even when Diana wasn’t on screen, her presence was everywhere. In Seasons 1 and 2, as the Queen denied Princess Margaret her love match to Peter Townsend in favor of a more suitable, but ultimately disastrous marriage to Lord Snowdon, it was as if we were watching a dress rehearsal for the infamous War of the Waleses. And when the Queen broke protocol and insisted that the Buckingham Palace flag be flown at half-mast to mark the death of John F. Kennedy, who among us did not gasp in horror, remembering that the palace refused to do the same for Diana following her car crash in Paris?