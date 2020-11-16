Why Attack on Titan Is the Alt-Right’s Favorite Manga

Attack on Titan begins in a city with three walls, surrounded by massive, mindless, near-invulnerable, human-eating monsters called Titans. The city’s populace, stratified into castes and controlled by a repressive military regime, believe they are humanity’s last survivors. At the start of the series, the military is divided into a corrupt, self-serving police force, a garrison that often drinks on the job, and a scout corps that has never succeeded in its mission to take territory beyond the Walls. Several years after Titans break into the outermost tier of the walls, our three main protagonists join the scouts, a unit that has a near–50 percent mortality rate. (Spoilers follow.)

The main character, Eren, discovers he has the power to transform into a Titan, and the scouts capitalize on the advantage to secure and explore territory. After being targeted by the military regime, the scouts lead a coup d’état and install one of their own on the throne.

Eventually, the scouts discover the truth: They live on an island, and there is a vast world beyond. The people within the Walls are members of a persecuted race called Eldians. The Eldian diaspora on the mainland remains scattered across internment zones and refugee camps. Other people use historical grievances against the Eldian Empire, which controlled large chunks of the world during its reign, as a pretext for prejudice against them.