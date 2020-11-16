Why Attack on Titan Is the Alt-Right’s Favorite Manga

Isayama Hajime worked nights at an internet cafe. He found the customers strange and often frightening. Many wandered around aimlessly, struggled to communicate, were drunk and belligerent. Inspired by these phantoms, Hajime, a quiet, polite man, wrote and illustrated Attack on Titan, one of the most popular manga to gain a following outside of Japan. The series has sold over 100 million copies since Bessatsu Shonen Magazine released the first issue of Attack on Titan 11 years ago. When its English-language televised adaptation debuted on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2014, the pilot drew more than 1.3 million viewers.



Hajime credits his work’s wide appeal to its simple premise: “Humanity [is] on the verge of extinction due to the rise of man-eating giants.” Yet over the past decade, the story has moved from a simple story of Humans Versus Monsters into an elaborate saga. Though its creator insists that his work’s inspirations are apolitical, he has won acclaim from liberals and the alt-right alike for his story of armed revolution by the persecuted. The difference between the alt-right and the left, of course, is in the interpretation of who is persecuted.

Attack on Titan begins in a city with three walls, surrounded by massive, mindless, near-invulnerable, human-eating monsters called Titans. The city’s populace, stratified into castes and controlled by a repressive military regime, believe they are humanity’s last survivors. At the series’ start, the military is divided into a corrupt, self-serving police force, a garrison that often drinks on the job, and a scout corps that has never succeeded in its mission to take territory beyond the Walls. Several years after Titans break into the outermost tier of the walls, our three main protagonists join the scouts, a unit that has a near-50 percent mortality rate.