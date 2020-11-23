Fox News Prepares to Wage a Culture War on Joe Biden

On November 6, as Joe Biden widened his lead in Pennsylvania and inched toward the presidency, Fox News host Laura Ingraham urged the president to accept the results with “grace and composure.” To outside observers, this white flag might have come as a surprise: Fox has been derided as “state TV,” and given the composition of its viewership, the network would seem to have little to gain from cutting Trump loose.

But one look at MSNBC’s ratings over the past four years tells a different story. Cable news excels at negativity: Viewers on both ends of the political spectrum tune in to hear not just their own side championed but the other maligned. Thus Fox has every reason to think the next four years will be as lucrative as the last four, and its pundits are already preparing to take up the mantle of the opposition once more—and with it the tactical advantage in America’s war of ideas.

A few hours before Ingraham tried to talk the president down, the network had debuted its game plan for the Biden era. Tucker Carlson opened his prime-time show that night by declaring that the liberal conformity of Biden’s administration would be like “drink[ing] Starbucks every day from now until forever.” After four years of stoking the anger of the president’s base, he was signaling a shift in the network’s focus: Fox would no longer serve as Trump’s mouthpiece, but instead would work to poison the well of public opinion in the same way it did under Barack Obama.