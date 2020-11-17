The Littlest Prince

Donald Trump’s life, in and out of politics, has unfolded as a series of endless dreary compromises forced upon other people. This has mostly worked out for him, at least insofar as he has been permitted to indulge in whatever stupid, grasping, childish cruelty he desires because it would have been much more annoying and difficult to forbid it. There is not, and has never been, anything in the man that suggested he was qualified for any position of responsibility, but neither he nor anyone else has ever let that prevent him from rising to the most powerful office on Earth, where he sits every day scowling into his television. It is hard to imagine any president whose life has changed less for having assumed the responsibilities of the office. The rest of us cannot say the same. The whole country is trapped in Trump’s gilded and claustrophobic life; the days repeat themselves, failures arriving first as tragedy, then as farce, and finally as some tonally confounding simultaneous expression of both.

Trump’s coarseness and avarice are shot through American politics, which now plays out as a series of taunts and muggings.

Trump is who and how he is both because of his financial privilege and because of American culture’s reflexive deference toward men born into it. This consideration for wealth has not just coddled but cultivated his every poisonous whim. In that sense, his ham-handed flirtations with authoritarianism—the attempt to delegitimize the very idea of elections before and after the fact, the strange and worrying postelection installation of loyalists atop the Department of Defense, the refusal to go along with or even acknowledge the presidential transition process—are simply the result of him being afforded one more scoop of ice cream just before bedtime. “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change,” a “senior Republican official” told The Washington Post in the days after Trump refused to concede the election. “It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”

The tension between Trump’s grandiose threats and signature soggy inertia has made for some uneasy days, and is in its way a fitting end to his presidency. The relationship between Trump and the outrage industry that sustains him has finally and devastatingly slipped out of sync, and as a result the man has found himself too upset and too adrift to ascertain what he was even upset about in the first place. Trump has surely done his part to hurry along the ongoing degeneration of American politics, but that process didn’t begin with him so much as it more fully and floridly realized itself through the example he set. In a nation that was already forgetting how to read, Trump oversaw a wild and willful regression in which the sorts of skills that toddlers develop have been unlearned in real time, in public, on a massive scale. These have inarguably and disastrously been terrible years for the national conceptions of object permanence and basic causality. After Trump’s bleary and futile last thrash, we can now add self-soothing—a young child’s capacity to calm down on its own after awakening in the night from unpleasant dreams—to that list.

But while Trump is symptomatic of some other, bigger issues, his towering personal smallness is a problem, too. Even before Trump’s unconscionable and incompetent response to the pandemic stymied so much of public life, American politics had begun not just to reflect Trump’s own personal obsessions and shortcomings but to actively resemble them. That ambient mirroring is familiar—think of the fatuous boomer triumphalism of the Clinton years, or George W. Bush’s blithe swaggering sadism, or Obama’s coolly virtuosic nihilism. Trump’s overwhelming coarseness and avarice are shot through American politics, which now plays out as a series of taunts and muggings. That’s his legacy, but it’s not what he wants. The unreasoning battle that Trump is fighting, down to the last moment, is the one he has been fighting all his life—not to lead or rule but to displace whatever is not him with his own sour self. He wants everything, always, if only to keep it from anyone else. At the end, as at the beginning, it is either him or us.