When the Protagonist Is a Literal Man-Eater

Adding to the charmingly improbable notion of a sexy professional journalist turning her boyfriends’ corpses into gourmet meals for one, Summers studs Dorothy’s recollections with scenes of Manhattan indulgence a critic can only dream about today. She lands the food critic job, for example, after shouting at a rich man over “the thudding bass of C + C Music Factory and a sea of upended vodka shots” that “the braised Malpeque in lemongrass crème tasted like a fifteen-year-old boy’s fantasy of cunnilingus.” I wasn’t in New York in the 1990s, but this seems to be the way people used to get jobs as writers: being witty within earshot of someone rich.

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Without giving away too much, it’s fair to say that Dorothy is a very discriminating killer who only eats carefully preselected parts of carefully selected victims’ bodies. My favorite of her murders is the tongue she cuts out of an ex’s throat by its root (“each time, digging deeper, angling the knife up and back toward the soft palate, watching the blood ebb like warm cherry cobbler into the Atlantic”) through an incision made low in the throat.

A Certain Hunger is not a horror novel or a thriller but more like a symbolic comedy determined to make the whole “ironic misandry” schtick into something complicated and engaging. Though both rape and revenge feature in the story, it is not a rape-revenge plot. The precision and passion Dorothy bring to murder have a stronger relation to her obsession with food: She has an intense sexual relationship with a kosher butcher, for example, who thrills her with the process of slicing throats and porging the veins—the technical process of stripping the vessels from the flesh. Her need for control in human relationships runs far hotter than her anger.