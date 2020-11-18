When the Protagonist Is a Literal Man-Eater

The rendered fat of dead animals may seem like an unlikely aphrodisiac, but the scent adheres to a certain erotic memory for Dorothy Daniels, the narrator of Chelsea G. Summers’s new novel, A Certain Hunger. The book takes the form of an extended monologue about her life of violent crime, as she serves life in prison. When she was a teenager in 1980s Connecticut, Dorothy seduced a fry cook in the front seat of his Impala, having seen him flip burgers and feeling the need to “to lose [herself] in the dead meat grease stink of his skin,” as a “miasma of beef tallow, dirty corn oil, and unwashed man surrounded us.”

It’s a fragrant image, and characteristic of Dorothy, a wry and remorseless raconteur who takes her license to kill from her appreciation for the beauty of it all. A self-described psychopath, Dorothy makes up for what she lacks in conscience with a talent for exulting in the tastes, smells, and lovers that come her way. As the 1980s give way to the 1990s, she tires of fry cooks in low-slung Levi’s, moves to New York City, gets a job as a food critic at a glossy magazine, and somehow or other starts killing and eating men.

Adding to the charmingly improbable notion of a sexy professional journalist turning her boyfriends’ corpses into gourmet meals for one, Summers studs Dorothy’s recollections with scenes of Manhattan indulgence a critic can only dream about today. She lands the food critic job, for example, after shouting at a rich man over “the thudding bass of C + C Music Factory and a sea of upended vodka shots” that “the braised Malpeque in lemongrass crème tasted like a fifteen-year-old boy’s fantasy of cunnilingus.” I wasn’t in New York in the 1990s, but this seems to be the way people used to get jobs as writers: being witty within earshot of someone rich.