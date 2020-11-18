Transcript: Joe Biden’s Cabinet

Osita: I don’t know that we should be expecting Mitch McConnell to do anything but make life as difficult for Joe Biden as he possibly can, no matter what kind of overtures Biden thinks he’s going to make. But look, it’s not like Joe Biden is really itching to nominate a huge number of really progressive people to the Cabinet. We’ll see what actually ends up happening, but McConnell isn’t somebody who’s going to force Biden into nominating a substantially or significantly more centrist Cabinet than we probably had reason to expect. I think that was probably going to be the case anyway. I mean, what he’s actually going to be doing is governing from a position of total consensus. The center, maybe slightly center-left Obama consensus is going to revive itself in this administration and show he’s been pushed in a progressive direction on a couple of fronts, particularly climate, but with all of the picks we’re seeing bandied about—Rahm Emanuel, for Christ’s sakes, is being talked about as somebody who might come into the administration—it shouldn’t be forgotten that Obama, when he came in in 2009, bragged about appointing three Republicans to his Cabinet. I think only two ended up getting appointed, but there was this whole song and dance about how it’s unprecedented that I’m bringing in this many people from the other party to the Cabinet and this signaling it was a new direction that we’re going to be taking our politics. It’s functionally what Joe Biden is going to do here, and it’s going to involve the same kinds of looking for moderate and inoffensive Republicans to fill that vision out.

Alex: I think it’s important to say that one of the people we are talking about, to be specific, and this has been reported by Politico, is Meg Whitman to run the Department of Commerce. Meg Whitman is the former CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard, notable most of all in politics for losing an election for governor of California, and most recently, the CEO of Quibi, the video streaming service that provided quick bites of entertainment until, in less than a year, it just went out of business and closed, having burned millions and millions of dollars. And the idea here is that this person should be in charge of the Department of Commerce because she has business experience—and also that it’s safe to put an unpopular, failed, Republican ex-CEO at Commerce because the Department of Commerce doesn’t do anything important, right? The idea is you can park them somewhere like Commerce because who even knows what a department of commerce does? Well, they are in charge the census; they run the Patent and Trademark office; they run the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service. These people have actual responsibilities. So, Osita, what do you think about the way that the actual functions of these departments is ignored in so much of these conversations?

Osita: I think they’re ignored in just about all of them, because I don’t think that this is a conversation that people come into thinking, “Well, the person I really want is somebody who’s going to a good manager,” right? They want to see their favorite advocates. They want to see their favorite legislators. They want to see people they recognize from TV. They want to see business leaders that they’ve heard of whether or not they have a record of actually succeeding in business. But fundamentally what these organizations or agencies do is implement policy—they run programs. These are departments that actually do things in the world. And so you can think to yourself, “I like Bernie Sanders,” right? Or another progressive politician. “I agree with their positions.” But all of that is separate from the fundamental task of managing a large agency with thousands of people working under you that is actually implementing public policy and doing a lot of very boring things to make sure that the federal government is running properly and doing the things that it’s supposed to do. And so that’s what makes this conversation a little bit difficult, because I think a lot of the people who would be best at that kind of mundane task, which is the central task, aren’t people you’re going to have heard of.

I for the life of me don’t really know why, if you’re somebody like Joe Biden and you clearly aren’t looking to make sweeping progressive change, I don’t know why somebody like that doesn’t just go and say, “Well, who is undersecretary of this or that under Obama, and let’s just promote them up to the next to the next rung.” Because they know that the agency works. They know the ins and outs. They’ve obviously been capable of managing a large part of it. Let’s just bump that person up. But the reason that doesn’t happen is because political appointments to the Cabinet have two real functions, it seems to me. It’s 1), you want to signal to some constituency within the coalition that you care about them, even if you don’t. And so you can have this token pick demographically or ideologically that signals that the party, this administration, is going to be welcoming to other people.