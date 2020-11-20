Oligarch of the Month: Kelly Loeffler

Earlier this year, Kelly Loeffler—by many accounts the richest person in Congress—decided she wanted just a little more. Publicly, Loeffler, a former asset management executive whom Georgia’s Republican governor had appointed to the Senate in December, was confident, reassuring, and, above all else, dismissive about Covid-19. “Democrats have dangerously and intentionally misled the American people on #Coronavirus readiness,” she tweeted in late February. “@realDonaldTrump & his administration are doing a great job working to keep Americans healthy & safe.” Two weeks later, she continued to assure her followers that there was nothing to worry about. “Concerned about #coronavirus? Remember this: The consumer is strong, the economy is strong, & jobs are growing.”

In private, Loeffler, who had received a briefing about the havoc Covid-19 was about to unleash on the country, was unloading millions in stock, while making two new investments, one in a company focused on teleworking software. (Loeffler’s husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.) Within weeks, the companies whose stock Loeffler had sold had lost a third of their value.