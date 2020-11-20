Why Police Back Gun Guys

Rarely do the police chiefs or concealed carriers whom Carlson interviews stop to consider if the ubiquity of firearms in America is the source of that constant sense of danger. Instead, their worldview is guided by twin instincts: what Carlson calls “gun militarism” and “gun populism.” Gun militarism, espoused by essentially every chief she interviewed, is synonymous with the infamous “Warrior Cop” training that conditions police to think of the world as filled with enemies at every corner who must be overpowered at all costs, necessitating an arms race with criminals. Gun populism, meanwhile, aligns with the pro-gun dogma that lawful gun owners carrying in public make America safer either by providing quick responses to threats when police aren’t present or by deterring crime in the first place. One is a top-down approach to meeting an ever-present threat, the other bottom-up. Most of the chiefs Carlson interviewed argued that gun militarism and populism complement one another.

That’s by the NRA’s design. As Carlson traces the professionalization of policing alongside the story of America’s civilian handgun culture, she shows how crucial the gun lobbying group has been to both developments. The NRA cultivated two constituencies, cops and “lawful” civilian gun owners, around a shared goal: protecting the prerogative to wield deadly force to preserve a racialized social hierarchy. The project has been so successful that both cops and their civilian counterparts have begun to treat guns as far more than mere tools—rather, as guarantors of their own honored place in society, like a feudal knight’s sword. It’s no surprise, then, that both cops and civilian gun owners have cathected so much meaning onto their firearms. And it also means the right to armed self-protection—supposedly universal according to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2008 Heller case—has always been strictly limited in practice, as lawful but nonwhite firearm carriers like Philando Castile have found out to deadly effect.

Before the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, policing was often informal, privatized, and regionally varied. It was not directed at “fighting crime” so much as compelling the obedience of slaves in the South, industrial labor in the North, and Native Americans in the West. Likewise, for all the mythology of the six-shooter, civilian gun owners prior to the twentieth century usually kept a rifle, which was not suitable for urban home- or self-defense. Around the turn of the century, however, all that changed.