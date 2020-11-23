The Desperate Year of the Digital Media Titans

BuzzFeed’s acquisition of HuffPost is arguably a bigger deal than all of those, bringing two of the most important web publishers under one umbrella. For the moment, BuzzFeed and HuffPost are expected to continue operating separate, competing newsrooms, though both will be overseen by current BuzzFeed News Editor Mark Schoofs. Peretti has pledged that BuzzFeed, which had significant layoffs last year but has been profitable for the last two quarters, will not face any staffing cuts but has refrained from making the same pledge to HuffPost employees.



With high overhead expenses, layoffs at HuffPost have been anticipated ever since the company was first rumored to be up for sale earlier this year. Indeed, the speculation at the time suggested that Verizon was looking for a buyer precisely because the company wanted someone else to do the dirty work of firing people; the cash investment Verizon made as part of the deal with BuzzFeed is understood to help cover severance packages.



Current and former newsroom employees from both companies are hopeful the merger might help protect the jobs of HuffPost’s journalists, which might not have been the case had another suitor ended up with the media property. For a digital media deal cut in 2020, there is a surprising amount of optimism being expressed by both companies: BuzzFeed believes that it will get more scale, which it can turn into revenue and, hopefully, reinvest in meaningful journalism. The merger is, in some ways, reminiscent of Random House’s 2013 acquisition of Penguin, which created a publishing juggernaut that is better positioned to deal with Amazon than smaller competitors; a BuzzFeed-HuffPost union won’t take on Facebook and Google but will be in a better position to survive the scorched earth advertising world these two dominant Silicon Valley firms have wrought.