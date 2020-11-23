The Desperate Year of the Digital Media Titans

Six years ago, The New York Times surveyed the media landscape and found that the paper of record was lagging behind. Digital upstarts like BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and Vox Media were not only setting the pace, they were dictating the terms of the future. “They are ahead of us in building impressive support systems for digital journalists, and that gap will grow unless we quickly improve our capabilities,” a committee studying the paper’s digital output wrote. “Meanwhile, our journalism advantage is shrinking as more of these upstarts expand their newsrooms.”

In retrospect, that report feels like a high-water mark for all those digital media upstarts. While it was undoubtedly a wake-up call for The New York Times, the widely-trafficked report also seems like it arrived to spark a resurgence of legacy outlets more broadly. Whether history will credit it for precipitating a change, that change is nevertheless apparent. Aided by a new focus on digital journalism and products and the 2016 election (and, in The Washington Post’s case, a new owner, world’s wealthiest person Jeff Bezos), traditional heavyweights have dominated the media industry in the Trump era. Digital outlets, meanwhile, have not only lost their head start, they face exceptional headwinds. Revenues have fallen steeply, thanks in large part to Google and Facebook’s advertising duopoly. The Post and the Times are once again treating them as feeders, hoovering up top talent at will. Waves of consolidation, job cuts, and closures have defined the last half-decade in digital media, with no clear sign that the bottom is yet in sight.



Last week, one of the online behemoths over which the Times once fretted, BuzzFeed, purchased another of the same, HuffPost, in an all stock deal; HuffPost’s parent company, Verizon, also announced it would be taking a minority ownership stake in BuzzFeed and making a cash investment. It’s interesting to remember how HuffPost’s first big move—it’s merger with AOL, was an event that sent shockwaves through the industry. That acquisition was announced not long after the conclusion of Super Bowl XLV and for many in the media industry instantly changed the conversation from the Green Bay Packers win. In 2020, there’s none of that hoopla: It’s just the latest dust-up in a bleak digital media landscape dominated by concentration and contraction.

