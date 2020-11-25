Pretty Soon There’ll Be Just One Big Book Publisher Left

In a somewhat surprising twist, many in the industry were rooting for the other known bidder for Simon & Schuster—the Rupert Murdoch–owned HarperCollins—to acquire the publisher, in the hopes that it would create more competition for Penguin Random House. That Murdoch is seen as something of a savior says a great deal about the widespread fear of Penguin Random House. Not only will the acquisition expand the number of titles PRH puts out, it will expand its already extremely powerful distribution network. (Simon & Schuster serves as a distributor for a number of outside publishers, most notably Skyhorse.)



Penguin Random House will likely follow the same playbook it did after Random House acquired Penguin seven years ago. A part of the privately held German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, PRH can move slowly and deliberately as it integrates Simon & Schuster. That’s what the company did during the Random House–Penguin merger, moving at a snail’s pace and free from investor demands to take quick action. There were more merger-related layoffs than media coverage suggested—and PRH has shuttered imprints, particularly adventurous literary ones like Spiegel & Grau and Blue Rider—but they all happened so slowly that few connected them to the merger itself. (The company only just got all of its employees under one roof at 1745 Broadway—it’s unclear if it’ll be able to accommodate another large publishing company at that address, but this is a good time to be in the market for commercial real estate in Manhattan.) Job cuts are inevitable in almost any merger and should be expected here, along with the shuttering and consolidation of imprints, even if that process is slow.

Further consolidation won’t just lead to layoffs, it will also likely put authors in a worse position, as they have fewer potential buyers to negotiate with. Though it is not solely responsible, the bottom has fallen out of the market for midlist books over the last decade, creating a system in which bestselling authors are making millions, while publishing’s middle class has been decimated. The conglomerate publishing industry’s increasing obsession with bestsellers has also left many more adventurous projects to wallow.