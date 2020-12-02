Transcript: Questioning U.S. Military Primacy

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler comes from a family of Midwestern farmers. She studied at the University of Illinois, got an MBA at DePaul University in Chicago, and worked in the private sector until 2019, when the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, appointed her to fill a Senate seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, who left for health reasons. This year, as a Senator, she conveniently offloaded some stocks just in time to escape the worst losses of the pandemic. Now she’s competing with Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election, in one of two races up for grabs in Georgia. The contest is incredibly consequential. If Loeffler wins, Republicans will retain control of the Senate, and make life very, very hard for Joe Biden.

We’re joined now by Alex Shepherd, a staff writer at The New Republic, to talk about who Kelly Loeffler is, and why the insider trading fiasco hasn’t heard her more. Alex, just to start off, how exactly did a farm girl from Illinois end up a Senator from Georgia?

Alex Shepherd: I think if you listen to the way that Kelly Loeffler tells it, she is somebody who grew up on a hardscrabble soybean farm, and clawed her way to the top by sheer force of will and pluck. I think the real story is that she got there the way a lot of U.S. Senators have gotten there: She worked in the financial sector for a long period of time, amassing a small fortune, and then—I guess this is a little different than some other senators—she married the head of the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange. At that point, her fortune ballooned. She became the establishment Republican choice when a Georgia Senate seat opened up in late 2019. And she’s sort of clawed onto that seat ever since, fending off a Trumpist challenger whom I think the president still secretly wants, Doug Collins. But also she’s done it by tacking to the right and casting herself as one of Trump’s most important allies in the Senate.

But in general, she’s not the kind of person you look at and say, “This is a savvy campaigner, this is somebody who has a lot of experience in Georgia politics.” She hasn’t even lived in the state for very long. And I think that’s where some of the stuff about growing up on a farm comes from.

Alex Pareene: You’re right, she leans on the farming background a lot for, I think, rural authenticity purposes. But Midwestern soybean farms are not little mom-and-pop operations. The American Prospect reported that, in addition to her father running a trucking business, they received literally millions of dollars in federal subsidies for their crops.

Alex Shepard: I mean, I was trying to dig into the specifics about her family’s financial situations, but I think if you just look at the disclosures that we do have from farm subsidies, the suggestion is that this is not a character out of Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, this is somebody who’s largely lived a pretty charmed life and amassed a sizable fortune to the point that she owns a professional sports franchise.

Laura: You’ve written about her for this issue’s “Oligarch of the Month” column. How rich is Kelly Loeffler?

Alex Shepherd: So this is one of the great mysteries. It’s difficult to tell even with financial disclosures, in part because so much of the wealth is tied up in stock. You can’t say that she is the richest member of Congress, so everyone comes up with a funny way to say it: “She’s likely the richest member of Congress”? But the general estimates are somewhere in the $500 million mark. The high estimate is about $800 million.

Laura: The photo that ran with your article in the magazine is her and her husband Jim Sprecher standing in front of their mansion in Georgia. You can see the front door, there are two big columns, lots of marble—it’s a real mansion, it’s not just a big house. That, I believe, was the most expensive real estate transaction in Atlanta history.

Alex Shepherd: My favorite thing about this house is that it has a name, and that name is Descante.

Laura: Pardon?

Alex Shepherd: According to this real estate article that I read, it’s a 15th century Italian word, and it means the highest harmony to the main melody of life.

Laura: Oh, how musical. Because once you get rich, then you have to prove that you are cultured.

Alex Pareene: It’s very funny the authenticity games you have to play as a wealthy person who has decided to enter electoral politics and what you have to do if you’re just being a normal wealthy person. Like on the one hand, when you’re trying to buy your way into high society, you’re like, “My house needs a name.” And then when you’re running in a runoff election, you’re like, “No one look at my house with a name.”

Alex Shepherd: When you start to read about these places, nothing about them makes any sense. One article referred to its “Versailles parquet.” And I was like, it sounds nice. I have no idea what it is.

Alex Pareene: We were looking into that for my kid’s bedroom—Versailles parquet.

Laura: Well, I guess all this discussion of her wealth leads into the main question I have about why Kelly Loeffler is even able to come in second in this last Senate race, and how she’s made it to a runoff, which is that the main thing that she’s known for is her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. What happened there?

Alex Shepherd: She sold $20 million in stocks after receiving a briefing about just how bad Covid-19 was at a time when most Americans weren’t thinking about it at all. Shortly after Kelly Loeffler joins the United States Senate, in January of this year, she is part of a closed door briefing of United States senators. The senators are told that this virus is very deadly, it’s going to result in a significant disruption of the United States economy. On the same day, Loeffler starts to unload stocks, and over the next few weeks, liquidates close to $20 million in stock holdings. Once Covid hits, those stocks lose a third of their value. She also buys two stocks, one of which is a company that makes telework software. So these are very prescient stock trades. While these investment decisions are being made, Loeffler is publicly backing the Trump administration’s line—“This is just like the flu, it’s going to go away.” Eventually, she is among four U.S. Senators whose trades are investigated by the Department of Justice and I believe the Senate Ethics Committee as well—Richard Burr, Jim Inhofe, Dianne Feinstein, and Kelly Loeffler.

Laura: Obviously that happened quite a long time ago. Have there been any consequences for her?

Alex Shepherd: So Loeffler’s position is that she didn’t know about it, and that the timing of this just happened to coincide with this briefing from Dr. Fauci and others. Given her portfolio—and given that her husband is also the CEO of a company that is in charge of the New York Stock Exchange—it’s sensible that there would be third-party advisors making these decisions. And yet I think even that explanation overlooks the bigger problem here, which is that Loeffler was knowingly downplaying the risks of what was coming. And while she was doing that, whether she knew about it or not, she was making sure that her own house was very much in order.

Laura: In terms of there being an inquiry, that’s all over now?

Alex Shepherd: So the Department of Justice closed its inquiry in May, and Senate Ethics, I think, did around the same time. And I think because of the involvement of a third party, this case was probably not going to be prosecutable, although that says more about United States’ enforcement of insider trading laws in general. When you look into the actual circumstances here, it remains extraordinarily shady.

Alex Pareene: I can talk about congressional insider trading all day. It was fully legal until 2012.

Laura: Wait, what?

Alex Pareene: Yeah! It it was legal for members of Congress to insider trade until 2012. And then a round of insider trading scandals led them to pass the Stock Act, which finally made it illegal to insider trade for members of Congress. Originally the bill said that every stock trade they made and all their financial disclosures had to be available in an online database. And right after they passed it, they passed a new law that changed it, so that to get the records, you’d have to go to the basement of an actual Capitol building and print them out for, like, 15 cents a page. So it’s pretty difficult to get in trouble for insider trading in Congress.

Alex Shepherd: Yeah.

Laura: The thing I’m still trying to wrap my head around is, Okay, the investigation has been dropped. To be at the center of that story, though—surely that still has to be in the minds of voters. And 1.2 million voters in Georgia decided that Kelly Loeffler is the person that they want as their Senator. She got 25 percent of the vote. How does that happen?

Alex Shepherd: I think that there are a couple things happening here. One is that these races are playing out in culture-war terms, and Loeffler has responded to these allegations as if these are political charges being made against her because people don’t like the president and they don’t like how much she likes the president. I think the other thing is that Loeffler is running a campaign that is in large part opposed to Covid-19 restrictions, in a state whose governor, Brian Kemp, has been on the front lines of fighting against any sort of mask mandate or other restriction, to the point that they’re doing a campaign events that are largely unmasked. Florida Senator Rick Scott recently appeared without a mask at one and then tested positive.

Laura: So looking ahead to the runoff, if someone were to look at the last round, Warnock got 32 percent, Loeffler got 25, and her Republican rival, Doug Collins, got 20. Just looking at the math there, it seems like if you add up the two Republicans, you get a winner against the Democrat. What’s the likely outcome, in your opinion, of that runoff election in January?

Alex Shepherd: The way that Georgia runoffs work, they’ve always favored Republicans in the past. I think the Republicans are doing everything they possibly can on a national level to make this a referendum on the “stolen” election that happened on November 3. I do think that Georgia is a mystery all of a sudden, but Loeffler is clearly the favorite in this race and should probably be expected to win.

Alex Pareene: Well, that’ll give us plenty of time for various financial scandals to point at and ask why voters don’t care about them.