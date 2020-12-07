The Elusive Promise of the Underground Railroad

Whereas Wells focuses mostly on what the historian Richard Bell has dubbed the Reverse Underground Railroad, John Harris’s The Last Slave Ships zeroes in on Manhattan’s role in the illegal transatlantic slave trade. Though the U.S. and Britain abolished the transatlantic slave trade in 1808, U.S. enforcement was so lax that, between 1850 and 1867, around 200,000 enslaved Africans were smuggled into Cuba and Brazil—where slavery remained legal until the 1880s—on slave ships operated by Manhattan-based traffickers. Like the kidnapping of Black New Yorkers, this story is not unknown, but Harris offers the first comprehensive study of its size and extent, and of the specific political dynamics that turned New York into “one of the trade’s last Atlantic hubs.” It is a remarkable piece of scholarship, sophisticated yet crisply written, and deserves the widest possible audience.

Manhattan emerged as a central port for this illegal slave trade in part for the reason Wells identifies: New York’s business and shipping communities did lucrative trade with slaveholding Brazilian coffee and Cuban sugar producers. But there were factors beyond commerce, too. Brazil banned its transatlantic slave trade in 1836, but it did not aggressively enforce the ban until 1852, after a series of slave revolts and aggressive pressure from the British. In the wake of Brazil’s crackdown, prominent Brazilian slave traders, like Manoel Cunha Reis, moved to New York City, where they had long-standing relationships with Manhattan shipbuilders, suppliers, and merchants. Reis and his accomplices, known as the Portuguese Company (also featured in Wells’s book), were also confident that neither New York nor federal officials, overwhelmingly proslavery Democrats, would enforce the U.S. ban. Though the city’s proslavery newspapers expressed outrage at the occasional discovery of illegal slave ships in Manhattan’s harbors, Harris argues they only did this because it allowed Democrats to make a case for seizing Cuba for the U.S., a key objective of expansionist Southern slaveholders in the 1850s. By blaming Cuba for not enforcing its own slave trade ban, slavery’s defenders had their justification for war.

Another reason New York emerged as a hub was because the federal government, keen on asserting national independence, refused to allow British naval ships to stop and search American vessels. Brazilian and Cuban traffickers purchased the U.S. flag for their ships using New York accomplices as “straw buyers”; Harris finds that 75 percent of the 474 illegal slaving ships between 1853 and 1866 flew an American flag. In what is perhaps his best chapter, he painstakingly analyzes how conditions on board slave ships changed as the trade became illegal. Slave ships became more tightly packed, routinely carrying more than 600 Africans, “almost double the average for the trade during its entire life span.” By the 1850s, males made up 80 percent of captives, compared to two-thirds over the course of the Atlantic slave trade’s 350-year history. After 1850, children comprised half of all captives, nearly twice the overall average. As the amount of food and space shrank for each captive, the death rate spiked, increasing by five percentage points at midcentury to 17 percent. If there was any relief, Harris notes, it came in the “grim reality” of more deaths, the dead bodies tossed overboard providing more room for the living.

Instead of focusing on the street-level activism of men like Ruggles, Harris trains his eye on federal policy. In 1861, shortly after the South seceded, Lincoln created a new federal unit, called the Suppression of the African Slave Trade, to aggressively prosecute American slave traders. New York officials took the hint, immediately cracking down on local traffickers. Famously, when in 1862 one such trafficker—Nathaniel Gordon Jr.—was charged under an 1820 law making involvement in the trade punishable by death, Lincoln refused to commute his sentence. The execution of Gordon was a national sensation, cheered in Harper’s and The New York Times and denounced by their proslavery counterparts.