The point is that there are myriad class-related hurdles—material, psychological, and associative—that have prevented families of limited means from pursuing, or even wanting to pursue, this music. And of course, a disproportionate number of these families are Black. When we add in the fact that the top one percent now own a greater percentage of wealth than they did even in the Gilded Age, when many of our highbrow associations with classical music were formed, and when we consider that Black wealth continues to plummet as a share of the overall pie, it becomes clear that any discussion of diversity in classical music that neglects class issues is hugely problematic.

One of the reasons class forms such a blind spot in these discussions is that classical music’s leaders, critics, and spokespeople are likely to be members of the privileged set themselves. This is what Adolph Reed meant when he asserted that identity politics is a form of class politics that is unaware of itself as such. But the problem is as much sloppy thinking as it is bias.

Take Michael Andor Brodeur’s article from last summer in The Washington Post on classical music and racism. After recounting the alto Jessye Norman’s encounters with discrimination and racism as an international opera star, he pivots to a discussion of the current lack of minority representation in American classical music in general, implying that the former is a straightforward result of the latter and that the fix lies in simply increasing diversity in classical music’s ranks. There is so much more to it than that.

Like the fact that, in 2018, the median income of Black workers in the U.S. was $41,361, while the median income of white workers was $70,642. And the fact that the median net worth of white households remains roughly 10 times that of Black households. While the reasons for these disparities are inextricably tied to historical racism, anti-racism and diversity efforts can only do so much to make up for this massive opportunity gap. The problem of having material access to the training, the instruments, and the inspiration will always remain. Racism and discrimination, in other words, alone cannot account for the problem.