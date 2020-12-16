Steve McQueen and the Art of Gathering

In Stolen Life, his 2018 collection of essays about the politics and aesthetics of Black life, the philosopher Fred Moten writes that “the first and most serious black crime is black sociality.” He also describes the natural tendency to gather as a form of fugitivity when undertaken by Black people in a racist society. McQueen would seem to understand this acutely, lacing his scenes of Black sociality with both the high of rule-breaking and a somber recognition of what the consequences will be. McQueen, though best known to American audiences for his Oscar-winning Twelve Years a Slave (2013), actually made his directorial debut with Hunger (2008), a film about the 1981 IRA hunger strike, starring the Irish actor Michael Fassbender. Which is to say, McQueen has from the very beginning of his career been interested in what it means to stake out a piece of British territory for your own. In “Small Axe,” we watch as these separate spaces, which require neither resources nor validation from white society, attract violent intrusions from police and other racist elements. That friction between Black social autonomy and those who resent it is the essence of the dramatic tension we see unfold in “Small Axe.”

The Mangrove was a real Caribbean restaurant that opened in Notting Hill in 1968, quickly becoming a central meeting place for Black activists and leftist intellectuals. In its first year, Crichlow had the restaurant put out a bi-weekly newspaper, The Hustler, which covered local news stories affecting the West Indian community of London as well as articles about the Black Power movement. The restaurant’s role as a community resource made it the target of frequent police raids, which the film depicts with brutal reality that I might have once described as gratuitous; however, after the proliferation of corporate H.R. narratives about “unconscious bias” and “microaggressions,” it was refreshing to see an acknowledgment that racism is, in fact, very often conscious and macro in its violence. A subsequent protest organized by the community results in arrests: The latter part of the film dramatizes the court case of the so-called “Mangrove Nine,” including Black Panther organizer Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright) and civil rights activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby). The trial in 1970 was a watershed moment in the history of British race relations, as it marked the first official acknowledgment of racial bias within the Metropolitan Police Service.



In Mangrove, McQueen presents Frank Crichlow as a more reluctant activist than the record shows, drafted into it by necessity—a simple businessman’s desire to keep his restaurant open. Crichlow’s defiance as expressed in the film reads as only accidentally profound, like when he yells at a racist police officer: “We only serve spicy cuisine.” This choice feels right, as it allows for Crichlow’s political journey to feel like the basis for a lesson that carries over into the other films—that to be Black and desire any kind of existence, even the quiet one of serving goat curry to customers, is to be seen as an agitator.