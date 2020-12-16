Steve McQueen and the Art of Gathering

Mangrove, the first film in Steve McQueen’s five-part anthology series, “Small Axe,” begins with Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the proprietor of a local West Indian restaurant, walking through the Notting Hill section of London while “Try Me” by Bob Marley and the Wailers plays in the background. He crosses a construction site where Black children are happily running around a makeshift playground comprised of overturned trash bins, construction beams, an old mattress, and a baby carriage. In the background, there is graffiti that reads “Eat the Rich” and “WOGS Out” (derogatory slang for dark-skinned foreigners). This opening sequence sets the scene not only for Mangrove, a film based on the real-life story of a Caribbean restaurant that became a focal point for Black organizers in London in the 1960s, but the entirety of McQueen’s new project.

The subjects of “Small Axe” fight back against racism through the simple act of assembly.

Although the five films, which explore various moments in Black British history from the 1960s to the 1980s, look at vastly different subjects using a range of styles (from the somewhat traditional biopic about a Black police officer, Red, White, and Blue, to the standout Lovers Rock, which could almost be classified as experimental cinema), there is a devotion throughout to documenting the improvised scenes of Black social life. The subjects of “Small Axe” fight back against racism through the simple act of assembly. They gather in Caribbean restaurants, house parties, Brixton record stories, and special Saturday schools set up for Black children to learn the histories left out of British primary education. They create these spaces largely by pooling resources, borrowing this or that from a friend, turning making do into an art form.

In Stolen Life, his 2018 collection of essays about the politics and aesthetics of Black life, the philosopher Fred Moten writes that “the first and most serious black crime is black sociality.” He also describes the natural tendency to gather as a form of fugitivity when undertaken by Black people in a racist society. McQueen would seem to understand this acutely, lacing his scenes of Black sociality with both the high of rule-breaking and a somber recognition of what the consequences will be. McQueen, though best known to American audiences for his Oscar-winning Twelve Years a Slave (2013), actually made his directorial debut with Hunger (2008), a film about the 1981 IRA hunger strike, starring the Irish actor Michael Fassbender. Which is to say, McQueen has from the very beginning of his career been interested in what it means to stake out a piece of British territory for your own. In “Small Axe,” we watch as these separate spaces, which require neither resources nor validation from white society, attract violent intrusions from police and other racist elements. That friction between Black social autonomy and those who resent it is the essence of the dramatic tension we see unfold in “Small Axe.”