Transcript: The Vaccine Pipeline

Rebecca: If you think back in time, most often as a child, you were given a yellow card, a piece of paper. It was noted on that piece of paper what vaccine you received, the date you received it, and then when you probably need to come back for your next dose. There’s a way for immunization registries to capture all of that and provide a consolidated record—so it’s sort of taking that yellow card and digitizing it in a way that’s meaningful and can follow somebody regardless of what provider they’re accessing.

Laura: For the average person out there who’s thinking about when they might get the vaccine or wondering and worrying about what the challenges might be, if you just had to tell them very simply what your organization hopes to do to make that easier, what would you say?

Rebecca: My organization is working with all the states that operate a system. So right now we are working with them to develop the data specifications or the data file that needs to be extracted on a daily basis and sent up to the federal government so that they can look broadly across the U.S. to see how many vaccines are out there, how many doses of Vaccine A, how many doses of Vaccine B have been administered for planning purposes. And then also verification that doses that have been shipped are actually being administered.

Alex: I actually want to back up a little bit here because I think this is sort of interesting. You’re talking about how your organization works with all of these state and local governments that operate their own immunization information systems or registries of people who have been vaccinated. Is the American system of a sort of patchwork of vaccine registries unique? Do other countries track this more universally?

Rebecca: That’s a great question. And I think this is one of those where, you know, we have a federated approach to everything in this country. That’s sort of how we were built. And that’s why we have this patchwork approach. There are other countries that have a single system for their country—recognizing that oftentimes some of these countries are the size of one of our states. There are also other countries—Canada is a great example—where they also have a more federated approach. So there’s a combination of things out there. At the core, it’s important to recognize that all states but one (which is New Hampshire) operate a system. And then in addition to the state, there are also large cities like New York City and Philadelphia that operate a system.

Laura: One question I have is there are all these different systems, some of them sound like they probably work really well, but it’s unclear how they fit together. What’s the danger that people might fall through the cracks, where are the weaknesses there?

Rebecca: So I think some of the concerns might be for somebody that may have moved, particularly if they’ve received the first dose in one state and moved between the first dose and second dose, there’s concern that that first dose won’t necessarily be known by the new state. There are some technology solutions that will allow state systems to figure out, you know, what did that person receive for their first vaccine dose.

Laura: So the rollout of the vaccine is interesting because I know that certainly during these last several months, I have been focused on there being a vaccine and thinking that will be kind of the light at the end of the tunnel, but the rollout is uneven. You know, it depends how people adopt it, and it depends on what states do. Melody, you’ve written about the order in which individuals may actually get this vaccine.

Melody: So the order will, will be determined by the CDC, um, by a committee of, um, experts from across the country and the order’s going to be first health workers, um, and including people who work in care facilities. And then, um, the people who live in the care facilities, that just makes sense. Um, it’s where the prevalence of death is highest. So after that first phase, the committee will meet again to continue making recommendations on the next phase,

Laura: So they haven’t actually come up with a full order of it’s group a and group B, then group C and group D.

Melody: What I have in front of me is the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, and they have recommendations of where they’ll likely go.

Laura: So these are recommendations, but it’s not as if the government has said we’ve committed to laying everything out in this exact order. Is that correct?

Melody: That’s correct. And part of that is because we’re still getting the data on the vaccine. If we discover that the vaccine just doesn’t work as well among the elderly, the recommendations are going to be, put this vaccine toward the elderly and put this vaccine toward people who work in schools. So as that data comes out, then they’ll have a better idea of where it’s going.

Alex: What the CDC has come up with and is going to send to the States is recommendations, and the states will ultimately determine how they will distribute it and what the order will be. And so for example, that could mean it could be different in different parts of the country, right?

Because there was a story that might’ve just been a sort of overblown Twitter reaction to a headline, but might’ve had some more basis to it, I’m actually not sure, about essential workers in New York that could include employees of financial firms, right? Because, I mean, under New York’s rules, Laura and I are essential workers because we’re in the media. It’s true! Because we were allowed to go to work, to do reporting during lockdown.

Laura: Such a shame that this is audio, because if you could see my face. . . . As much as I love this podcast, it definitely doesn’t feel like it should have put us first in line for a vaccine.

Alex: Right.

Melody: In my heart you’re essential.

Alex: But we don’t know yet whether or not New York State will determine that us podcasting journalists will get to be higher up on the list then than preschool teachers or something, right?

Melody: So the CDC will make the recommendations. It’s always going to be up to the states to follow those recommendations and to interpret them. So you say health workers. Does that mean health workers in clinics? Does it mean health workers who go and visit people’s homes? Quite a bit of it is going to depend on how many of each category you have in each state and how many doses you get. The vaccine is being allocated based on population, not on need per se, but on the number of people and how many doses they have. So in Alaska, for instance, if they have enough to cover all of their healthcare staff and all of the people living in care facilities who goes next, the states will be determining that—and then, yeah, how you define essential worker is going to be a huge debate.

Laura: If you’re an ordinary person, it’s natural to sort of wonder, well, when would I get this right? You can even go on the New York times website and they’ve made a kind of little interactive feature and it will sort of tell you, you know, you’re in line behind 90 million people. So what does that really mean?

Melody: Well, from the first shot that goes into the arm of a health worker, I’m going to start being protected. You know, these health workers are keeping hospitals going. They’re caring for people who are getting sick. They need to absolutely be protected first.

Alex: Right. It’s like I’m waiting in line overnight for the “I want my grandma to stay alive and for me to not get Covid” store, I want it to open at 8 a.m. and there’s 90 million people in front of me, but each person who gets in there makes the likelihood of me getting what I want from the store more likely.

Melody: They’re going to have a circle around me that protects me because they’re suddenly a lot more protected. And so that’s going to protect me long before I get a shot. And honestly, I’m not just waiting in line for a vaccination. I’m waiting in line, like you said, for my parents to be protected, for people I know who have preexisting conditions. Honestly, Looking at my risk factors, if I were to get sick, it would probably be pretty mild. So I don’t worry about my getting sick. I worry about other people getting sick and those people who are at high risk, they need to be way ahead of me. And I’m totally fine with that.

Alex: We’ve been talking about the order in which the government is deciding people will receive the vaccine. We have been also talking about it as if people will then go take it when it’s their turn on the list. Rebecca, you know about the vaccine registries. Do people have privacy concerns about, effectively, the government making a list of what people have what vaccines?

Rebecca: That is a great question. I think it is absolutely one of the concerns that we know people have about their data and, and making sure that only the right people have access to that. I think that’s been one of the fundamental principles across immunization information systems or registries. We know that there are a couple of states that still have an opt-in requirement, meaning that in order for the information to go into the registry, somebody has to sign explicit consent to go into the system. Most of our systems operate on an opt-out basis, meaning that if your information is in there and you don’t want it there, you can request to have it removed. And having worked in a state and actually switching from an opt-in to an opt-out platform, the reason why we did that is we found that for most parents that had to opt in at birth, we were getting about 90 percent of parents saying, “Yes, we want our kids included in this registry.” And over the course of the first year of life, we are actually finding that virtually all children are going in. At the core, I think, privacy is a huge concern. That’s why we want to make sure that only the people that are authenticated, that should have access to these systems, do, in fact, have access to these systems. It’s why this data doesn’t get broadly shared across the board. It’s very controlled and very regulated.

Alex: I guess maybe even just speaking personally, how worried are you in this information environment that conspiratorial thinking about these lists is going to hamper delivery of the vaccine?

Rebecca: I would like to think that it won’t hamper that. However, I do think there are some unique considerations with this particular rollout that haven’t existed before. And to say that I’m not concerned about them, I think, is not accurate. So we know that in this vaccine rollout, as I mentioned, there are some new data exchange components that haven’t existed before—that being immunization information systems our states are supposed to send their identifiable information up to CDC. And I think that is something that we have really questioned. At the core, is there a reason for that? How is that data going to be utilized? There’s nothing that the federal government is going to be able to do that the states can’t do themselves. I think that’s the key piece. States have been doing this for a long time, but we haven’t been doing is sending data to the federal government for them to deduplicate consolidate and monitor and maintain—that just hasn’t happened. And I do think that presents some risk from a privacy perspective, but then also from a data flow perspective.

Laura: I want to go back to something Melody mentioned, which is that there is not just one vaccine, there are a couple of different vaccines. They all have to be stored at different temperatures. So they require different supply chains in order to reach people Does that make things more complicated or is that something we’re used to seeing with vaccines?

Rebecca: So the good news is from a vaccine perspective, this is just another vaccine. We already have the systems in place for a variety of different combinations. For the most part, as of now, the vaccines are really two-dose vaccines. That’s very comparable to most of the vaccines that we have out there. In fact, it’s more rare to have a vaccine that only requires one dose. So there some added complications, but I don’t think it’s going to be as challenging as everyone might think it is.

Laura: Melody, with there being several different vaccines for Covid, how do you think that will affect the way the public thinks about getting the vaccine? For instance, should someone be concerned if they get the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Moderna one? Is there any difference between them? How much do we know about it?

Melody: So far, with what we know, I don’t think we can really say that what the differences between Pfizer and Moderna are. As more of the data is released, they’ll have a better idea. I think knowing which one you got will be important for knowing when you follow up in the second dose that you get, making sure you go to the right place. The other issue that I’m following quite closely is if there’s a vaccine that’s not as effective but easier to administer, there are questions about equity. In rural areas, across the world—if a vaccine is more effective but harder to administer, who gets it, and how do we make those decisions? I think that there are a lot of equity questions in general with the vaccine rollouts that really need to take front and center.

Laura: Right. Because if they’re the one that needs to be kept in super cold storage, it seems like you’re more likely to get that if you live near a hospital that has really high-tech, expensive facilities, versus if you live further away from that kind of facility and you might end up getting the one that doesn’t need such special training.

Alex: That gets to something we talked about in our meeting about this episode, which is that there’s a ton of things we can be doing, and I say we meaning both the federal government, meaning state government, meaning city government, and then meaning the individual too. There’s a ton of things that we could be doing that are often not being done that could be making things a lot easier right now. To what degree is the fact that soon there will be vaccine. Do you think that is causing politicians to say, “Well, I don’t need to do any of that hard stuff like closing things back down, I don’t have to do that because the vaccine is right around the corner”?

Melody: Yeah. I do think that’s the temptation among politicians, but also among everyday people. The end is in sight, but we just have to hold on because it’s going to get way worse before it gets better. I mean, the light is at the end of the tunnel, we’re just still not there yet. We’re still in the middle of the tunnel. Every day that we have the opportunity to take precautionary measures and curb the spread, we still have in our power the ability to make a difference before a vaccine ever arrives.

Alex: Well, Melody, Rebecca, thank you so much for taking the time to talk to us today.

Melody: Thank you for having me.

Rebecca: This has really been fun and very different from my normal day, so I appreciate that.