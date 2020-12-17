Nicole Krauss’s Difficult Men

The protagonist of Nicole Krauss’s “Switzerland,” the first short story in her new collection, To Be a Man, is a 13-year-old girl shipped by her parents to a private school in Geneva, placed under the lax supervision of a substitute English teacher, and free to spend her afternoons roaming the city on her own. Fans of Krauss’s earlier work may be disappointed to learn that this unnamed ingénue does not take advantage of her newfound freedom to seek out adventure; she does not follow a trail of clues scattered across la vieille ville to solve a far-fetched mystery; nor does she charm the gruff but tenderhearted grown-ups she befriends with her whimsical banter. Staring childlike into the window of a chocolate shop, she gets a nasty shock. “I could break you in two with one hand,” a strange man who has crept up behind her whispers calmly. She escapes unscathed, but the older teenage girls living in her boardinghouse treat her to further lessons in the hazards posed by male desire. She listens to their stories of illicit sexual encounters with rapt attention.

The author of four previous novels, Krauss has been accused of using postmodern narrative devices for sentimental purposes, of contriving extravagant story arcs that bend too pliantly toward affirmation of the essential beauty and wonder of earthly life. Her 2005 novel The History of Love, James Wood testily concluded, “is not a grown-up book for grown-up readers.” The complaint is not that she avoids serious topics: Victims and survivors of the Holocaust figure largely in the families she imagines. It’s that her treatment of her characters’ suffering is shallow; her fantastical embellishments serve to evade rather than to illuminate reality. Though she’s shed some of her youthful idealism over the years, even her recent Forest Dark (2017) reads, according to Christian Lorentzen, “like self-help,” with Franz Kafka incongruously enlisted to serve as a kind of inspirational life coach for the novel’s protagonist, a successful author named Nicole struggling to overcome writer’s block.

To Be a Man, a collection of short stories Krauss has published over the course of her career, features a cast of characters similar to those in her novels, most of them well-educated, cosmopolitan Jews, frequent flyers between New York City and Tel Aviv. But the tone, particularly in the more recent stories, such as “Switzerland” and “To Be a Man,” is decidedly more jaded, and the collection as a whole might be read as a rejoinder to the earlier criticisms, proof that she has put away childish things and is ready to grapple with the ugly, cruel, and irredeemable aspects of adult life. To be a man, the book suggests, is to be capable of terrifying violence. What Lorentzen describes as her “cuddly portraits of aging men” have been replaced by figures considerably more sinister.